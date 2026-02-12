Capitec profit set to rival Nedbank as earnings surge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Capitec’s profit for the 2026 financial year might come in as high as R17bn — the same as Nedbank reported in its most recent financial year, underlining the strides made by the group over the past two decades.

The expected profit surge is due to an increase in clients and transaction volumes in the period.

The Stellenbosch-based lender on Wednesday advised investors that its profit for the year to end-February might increase by up to 25% from the record R13.7bn headline earnings it reported in the previous year — cementing the group’s consistent growth and market-leading return on equity.

Capitec, fresh from breaching the R500bn valuation mark — the fastest South African company to do so — said it expects to report a surge in earnings of 20%-25% when it reports its annual results in April.

Either way, whatever the increase comes in at, it will be Capitec’s record profit since its establishment and listing on the JSE more than two decades ago.

To put the lightning-pace growth of Capitec earnings into perspective, Nedbank reported headline earnings of R16.9bn in the 2024 financial year, while Absa raked in R22bn. The country’s two largest banks, Standard Bank and FirstRand, reported profits of more than R40bn individually in their most recent financial year.

Improved macroeconomic environment

Nedbank, Absa, Standard Bank and FirstRand are expected to release their 2025 financial results in the coming months.

Capitec said improvements in South Africa’s macroeconomic environment in the year under review contributed to increased lending activity in its key business units, personal and business banking.

“The introduction of new credit offerings, including purpose loans and loans designed for clients with multiple sources of income, with continued growth in the credit card client base, led to an increase in loan disbursements and lending income in personal banking,” the lender said in a regulatory filing.

“The provision for expected credit loss coverage ratio moved in line with the improved quality of the loan book. Business banking lending income grew as we transitioned from a build phase into a growth phase. This was further supported by successful client acquisition and retention.

“As loan disbursements grew, the income generated from associated credit life insurance products increased accordingly. In addition, there was an increase in the number of active funeral and life cover policies taken up, which contributed to higher sums assured and an increase in net insurance income.”

Next growth vector

Capitec, which has 25-million clients, has identified business banking as its next growth vector. In the six months to August 2025, the group had amassed about 182,000 businesses, an explosive growth of 57%, with the group eyeing dominance in the informal sector, where income growth is outstripping that of people employed in the formal sector.

The growth of Capitec Business, formerly Mercantile Bank, is exponential considering the unit had just 51,000 clients at end-August 2023.

Capitec made a foray into the competitive business banking arena in 2019 when it bought Mercantile Bank from Portuguese state-owned banking group Caixa Geral de Depósitos in a deal worth R3.5bn, shrugging off competition from Nedbank and a consortium of the Public Investment Corporation and Bayport Financial Services.

The biggest player in the business banking segment, FNB, has also made serious inroads into the informal sector, having advanced R18bn to 256,000 such businesses by end-June, generating revenue of R3.7bn and R45bn in deposits, according to its latest results.