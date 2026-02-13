Cell C notes better momentum in second half on completing CEC integration

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cell C's chair Joe Mthimunye, CEO Jorge Mendes and Blu Label Telecoms joint CEOs Brett Levy and Mark Levy during the listing of Cell C Holdings Ltd on the JSE, November 27 2025.

Cell C has delivered its first set of interim results as a listed company, with revenue and operating profit benefiting from growth in the Prepaid business.

The group, which was listed on the JSE in November, grew revenue 1.8% to R5.68bn in the six months ended November, while operating profit surged to R3.93bn from R546.2m a year ago.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) was 1.1% lower at R917.4m, while HEPS amounted to 20,584c.

CEO Jorge Mendes said the first half of the 2026 financial year was a “defining period” for Cell C.

“We have emerged as a listed entity with a differentiated, capital-light business model built for sustainable, long-term value creation. Delivering our first interim results as a listed company marks the completion of our restructuring and the start of a new chapter,” he said.

He said revenue continued to improve, Prepaid was returning to growth and the Comm Equipment Company (CEC) integration was set to lift earnings.

Cell C acquired CEC, a company specialising in services for contract customers, from Blue Label Telecoms last year as part of Cell C’s plan to internalise its entire customer operations from marketing and supply chain to billing and collections.

Mendes added that Wholesale continued to outperform as the group’s Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) platform scales.

“Our platform strategy remains central to our growth. Expanding beyond traditional connectivity into Wholesale, MVNOs and adjacent opportunities is building diversified, scalable revenue streams. At the same time, stronger network performance and an enhanced customer experience are accelerating momentum across segments,” Mendes said.

The group’s Prepaid business reported revenue of about R2.7bn in a highly competitive market — up 1.6% year on year, driven by the unwinding of historically high airtime discounts. Prepaid subscribers grew by just over one-million.

Postpaid revenue increased by 2.3% to R1.2bn. As the CEC business becomes integrated and the group takes complete ownership of the Postpaid business, Cell C expects an improved trajectory. Postpaid subscribers declined by 63,000, reflecting a deliberate clean-up of the subscriber base, but average revenue per user increased to R230 from R220, as lower-value customers exited.

Wholesale delivered continued strong growth, with revenue increasing by 22.5%, underpinned by sustained momentum in the MVNO business.

Mendes said as the group enters the second half, it expects improved operational momentum and to reap the benefits of recent structural actions.

He said the focus in the coming six months will be on completing the CEC integration, strengthening customer journeys to enable profitable growth and deepening MVNO and Wholesale partnerships.