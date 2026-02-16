AECI expects earnings to rise on improved operational performance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Explosives and chemicals company AECI expects its full-year headline earnings to rise as much as 58% thanks to a strong operational performance and despite lower sales in its mining unit.

The group said on Monday that HEPS for the year to end-December are expected to be between 43% and 58% higher at 1,022c-1,131c, reflecting higher underlying profitability. HEPS excludes the effect of impairments recognised in determining EPS from continuing operations.

EPS from continuing operations are expected to be 26%-40% higher at 332c-368c.

AECI said the recognition of impairments of about R820m relating to the disposals within the Managed Businesses Segment and the annual impairment assessment at Schirm Germany will affect earnings.

The group said AECI Mining is likely to achieve a stronger operational performance than in 2024, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) expected to rise by more than 15%, despite an expected 8% decline in revenue.

The lower revenue reflects lower sales volumes in both Mining Explosives and Mining Chemicals, it said in a trading statement.

The expected improved performance is partially offset by operational challenges at the Modderfontein complex, including power interruptions and disruptions in the supply of ammonia and lead azide. Good progress was made in the second half to address these operational matters, it said.

AECI Chemicals’ revenue for the year is expected to increase by 5%, with ebitda expected to decline by 5% primarily due to bad debts.

The group said R49m of the reported R113m bad debts was recovered during the second half of the year.

The Water business is expected to report improved results due to support from a strong performance in Public Water. The Plant Health business is also expected to report better results, following improved sales volumes, tight cost control and stable margins.

However, the Specialty and Industrial Chemicals businesses are expected to report lower earnings compared with the previous year, it said.

AECI said it continues to position itself for long-term resilience through the disposal of businesses within AECI Managed Businesses. Disposal proceeds of R2.3bn were used against the group’s debt.

“The majority of the disposal processes are now completed and assisted in improving the group’s quality of earnings, portfolio and strength of the balance sheet,” it said.

Net debt, including lease liabilities, is expected to decrease to R460m from R3.74bn.

In October, the company announced the surprise resignation of CEO Holger Riemensperger, who led a largely successful turnaround during his tenure, disposing of several noncore assets. AECI Chemicals executive vice-president Dean Murray was appointed as interim CEO.

In August, the group completed the disposal of Schirm USA for $60m — $40m in cash and $20m by way of the issue of two convertible secured subordinated promissory notes.

The company plans to focus on its core businesses — AECI Mining and AECI Chemicals — while divesting from managed businesses that offer limited synergies with the chosen core businesses.

AECI will release its annual results on February 25.