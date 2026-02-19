Better prices and cost savings lift Kumba

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kumba Iron Ore has grown its full-year headline earnings by 18% thanks to improved prices, marginal sales growth and disciplined capital allocation.

The group said on Thursday that HEPS for the year to end-December rose to R45.97 from R38.94 a year ago.

Revenue was 2% higher at R70.08bn, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were 14% higher at R31.92bn.

A final dividend per share of R15.43 was declared, taking the total dividend to R32.03 for the year.

Kumba achieved an average realised free-on-board (FOB) export price of $95 (R1,527) per wet metric tonne, 12% above the benchmark.

It realised cost savings of R673m during the year, bringing total cost savings since 2024 to R5.1bn.

Closing net cash at end-December amounted to R14.9bn.

Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala said the group had delivered a “solid performance”.

“Amidst an uncertain global trade environment, Kumba’s set of financial results reflects the resilience of our business and our strategy,” she said.

Total tonnes mined increased by 5% to 208.6-million tonnes (Mt). While heavy seasonal rainfall affected shovel reliability, particularly at Sishen in the first half, the ramp-up in mining activity gained momentum in the second half, the group said.

Total production for the year increased by 1% to 36.1Mt, within guidance of 35Mt–37Mt.

“In line with our approach of maintaining production flexibility, lower production at Sishen was proactively offset by an increase in production at Kolomela,” it said.

Ore railed to Saldanha Bay port improved by 6% to 37.6Mt, despite four derailments in the year. The 10-day annual logistics maintenance and 26-day shutdown to refurbish stacker reclaimer 3 in the fourth quarter were successfully completed within the planned time frames, reflecting the benefit of strong collaboration between the Ore Users’ Forum (OUF) and the Transnet operational teams, it said.

As a result, sales increased by 2% to 37.0Mt, including third-party stock of 0.7Mt.

“The overall uplift in performance demonstrates the progress made in the past year through the mutual co-operation agreement (MCA) and the Ore Corridor Restoration programme (OCR),” Kumba said.

In the medium to long term, Kumba said it will keep targeting sales of between 45% and 55% to regions outside China. China’s share of Kumba’s export sales increased to 56% from 54% of total sales, with strong exports still underpinning Chinese steel production.

Europe represented 21% of sales, while the rest of Asia (Japan, South Korea and Taiwan) increased to 23% from 21.6%.

“The recovery of the logistics network remains key to an efficient value chain. Pleasingly, the joint collaboration between Transnet and the OUF, through the OCR and the MCA, which enables urgent maintenance work to be executed more timeously, efficiently and effectively, is making a positive difference,” it said.

Kumba has kept its guidance for 2026 unchanged at between 31Mt and 33Mt due to the main tie-in of the ultra-high-dense-media-separation (UHDMS) modules. Guidance is subject to Transnet’s logistics performance.

Sales are expected to be between 35Mt and 37Mt. During the tie-in, the DMS plant will be shut and finished stock will be drawn down to supplement sales. Production will continue from the Jig plant at Sishen and the Kolomela direct shipping ore (DSO) plant. Production of between 35Mt and 37Mt a year is expected in 2027 and 2028.