Cyclical industry downturn weighs on Mondi’s earnings

Sustainable packaging and paper producer Mondi has reported lower full-year earnings as the industry continued to work through a prolonged cyclical downturn.

However, CEO Andrew King is confident in the group’s ability to navigate the headwinds effectively through disciplined volume growth as it leverages recent capacity expansions, strong margin management and cost optimisation.

The group reported revenue of €7.66bn for the year ended December, up 3% on a year ago. Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was down 5% at €1bn. This included a forestry fair value gain of €39m.

King described the performance as “resilient”, reflecting the strength of Mondi’s cost advantaged and integrated assets, its quality product offering and targeted strategic actions taken to enhance its competitive advantage.

Basic headline earnings per share were down 21% at 48.1 euro cents.

The group proposes a final dividend of 4.92 euro cents per share, making a total dividend of 28.25 euro cents, down from 70 euro cents a year ago.

“We have intensified our focus on operational excellence and cost discipline. Bringing together Corrugated Packaging and Uncoated Fine Paper has streamlined our organisation and accelerated the delivery of operational synergies,” King said.

“Our cost-out programmes continue to deliver tangible results and the integration of Schumacher is capturing additional synergies. At the same time we are proactively optimising our production footprint, including the recently announced closures of three plants across our paper bags and corrugated solutions network.”

The group has taken clear and disciplined decisions on capital allocation. After a period of investment into its structurally growing markets, Mondi is prioritising maintenance capital expenditure and cost-optimisation opportunities, he said.

“Furthermore, the board is recommending to bring the dividend back in line with our cover policy. Combined with our robust financial position and proactive liquidity management, these actions put us on a strong footing for the year ahead and position us well for the future,” he said.

King said its is unclear when geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions will improve. Paper prices are modestly lower, on average, than those seen in the final quarter of 2025.

“We remain confident in the structural growth drivers that underpin our packaging businesses and Mondi is strongly positioned to capture the upside as market conditions improve,” King said.