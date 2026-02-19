Kumba CEO applauds Transnet reforms as railed iron ore volumes rise 6%

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kumba Iron Ore reported an 18% jump in full-year headline earnings, thanks to improved prices, marginal sales growth and disciplined capital allocation. Picture:

Kumba Iron Ore CEO Mpumi Zikalala is cautiously optimistic about private capital fueling a turnaround in Transnet’s outlook, but emphasised the need to clear the state-owned port and rail operator’s maintenance backlog.

Speaking after the publication of the mining company’s annual financial statements, which show earnings were boosted by higher prices and cost savings, Zikalala said the progress made on Transnet’s open access reform agenda deserves praise.

“We are definitely constructive that the turnaround will come, but we’re not in a space where we think it will come tomorrow,” she said. “We are mindful that the fix will take a little bit longer. Clearly, we are working exceptionally well with Transnet, and credit is due to [Transnet CEO] Michelle [Phillips] and [COO] Solly [Lekau Letsoalo].

“Their openness towards collaboration is something that needs to be celebrated. It is allowing us to work together, not just as Kumba but as the broader Ore Users’ Forum,” she said.

“We all need to celebrate the higher levels of stability, and it’s fantastic work that is being done,” Zikalala added. “But we still need to be mindful of the fact that the backlog of maintenance is still there. We will only get back to Transnet’s full performance levels once that backlog has been cleared.”

‘Strong collaboration’

Kumba reported a 6% improvement in ore volumes railed to the Saldanha Bay port, which was partly attributed to “strong collaboration between the Ore Users’ Forum and the Transnet operational teams”.

Early last year Kumba confirmed it was working with Transnet to co-fund “fixing the broken pieces” of the 860km railway from Sishen to Saldanha via the OUF and Ore Corridor Restoration (OCR) programme — two public-private efforts at restoring the country’s railways after decades of theft and vandalism.

In its annual report, Kumba said that through the OCR, the joint collaboration between Transnet and ore users was enabling urgent maintenance work to be executed more timeously, efficiently and effectively, making a “positive difference” to the country’s logistics performance.

Kumba reported headline earnings at R45.97 a share for the 12 months to end-December, up 18% year on year due to improved prices, marginal sales growth and disciplined capital allocation.

Revenue was 2% higher at R70.08bn, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were 14% higher at R31.92bn.

A final dividend of R15.43 a share was declared, taking the total payout to R32.03 for the year.

Production numbers

The miner achieved an average realised free on board (FOB) export price of $95 (R1,527) per wet tonne, 12% above the benchmark. It realised cost savings of R673m, bringing total cost savings since 2024 to R5.1bn.

Closing net cash at end-December amounted to R14.9bn.

Total tonnes mined increased 5% to 208.6-million tonnes (Mt). While heavy seasonal rainfall affected shovel reliability, particularly at Sishen in the first half, the ramp-up in mining activity gained momentum in the second half, the group said.

Total production for the year increased by 1% to 36.1Mt, within guidance of 35Mt–37Mt.

“In line with our approach of maintaining production flexibility, lower production at Sishen was proactively offset by an increase in production at Kolomela,” it said.

Due to the increase in ore railed to Saldanha Bay, sales increased by 2% to 37Mt, including third-party stock of 700,000 tonnes.