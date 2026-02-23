Gold boom fuels payouts and dealmaking among JSE miners

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The JSE’s largest listed gold mining houses returned more than R60bn to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks after a breakout 2025 for the gold price, which has also fuelled mergers and acquisitions in the sector.

AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony and Sibanye returned about R62bn to investors in the 2025 financial year. For Sibanye, the R3.7bn dividend it declared for the year was the first of its kind since 2023.

Gold Fields, whose share price has surged 133% over the past year, last week declared a $253m (R4bn) special dividend, alongside a $100m share buyback — taking its total shareholder returns for the 2025 financial year to $1.7bn, or R27bn.

AngloGold, worth R880bn on the JSE, where it has a secondary listing, on Friday declared a record $1.8bn dividend to investors after a surge in earnings. Harmony delivered a record final dividend of R2.4bn for the 2025 financial year.

The rally in the gold price over the past two years has also seen a hive of activity in mergers & acquisitions.

AngloGold in 2024 bought Centamin, an Egypt-focused gold mining and exploration company, for $2.48bn. The acquisition added Centamin’s Sukari gold mine in Egypt to AngloGold’s global operations.

Gold Fields in 2024 purchased Osisko Mining, a Canadian mineral exploration company, for $1.42bn, and last year Harmony completed the $1bn purchase of Australian copper miner MAC Copper.

Capital allocation

The record dividends by gold mining houses might allay concerns among some market players about capital allocation decisions by industry majors at a time of high gold prices.

One of South Africa’s largest asset managers, Coronation, continues to be underweight on gold and has moved to underweight on platinum group metals (PGMs).

The asset manager earlier this year said it was “particularly concerned by the fact that gold mining companies have typically returned very little of the super profit years to shareholders, instead using the windfall to develop further mine expansions or buy up other assets and companies”.

Portfolio managers at Coronation, in a note reviewing its Top 20 Fund for the last quarter of last year, said that after many decades of investing in commodity-driven markets, they are very certain of the cyclicality of all commodity industries and are wary of investing heavily at the top of the cycle.

The record profits and dividends are also a boon for the fiscus, with the mining sector reporting a significant contribution to corporate income tax.