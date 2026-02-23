Spar expects gradual margin recovery in the second half

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spar Group expects operating margin performance for the first half of the 2026 financial year to remain under pressure.

Spar Group’s gross profit margins in Southern Africa were under pressure in the 18 weeks to end-January, as it operated in a highly competitive market with low food inflation and deflation in several key categories.

The group said on Monday that operating margin performance for the first half of the 2026 financial year is expected to remain under pressure.

However, margin recovery is expected to be gradual and weighted towards the second half as corrective actions in KwaZulu-Natal are embedded, cost realignment initiatives gain traction and wholesale volumes rebuild off a stabilised base.

In a trading update for the 18 weeks, the group said it had deliberately intensified promotional activity to support retailers, protect volumes and reinforce its value proposition.

Wholesale turnover from continuing operations for the period was up 2.1% year on year. However, gross profit margins in Southern Africa declined due to an unfavourable sales mix, the impact of its targeted promotional strategy over the Black Friday period, and the continued investment in loyalty and margin recovery initiatives in KwaZulu-Natal, it said.

Wholesale sales in Southern Africa recorded a muted growth of 0.9% year on year, with liquor growing at 2.9%. Internal selling price inflation averaged 2.6% compared with the official food inflation of 4.3%.

A softer October affected Grocery & Liquor’s growth for the period after a strong September, which benefited from the introduction of the new retailer rebate scheme concluded in the 2025 financial year. However, trading momentum improved over the 13 weeks from November to January, when sales increased 2.3% year on year.

Retail sales for the period increased 1.7% year on year.

In Ireland, BWG Group delivered a solid performance with sales growth of 3.1% in local currency, despite a competitive trading environment and continued cost-of-living pressures.

The group continues to advance the disposal of its UK business, Appleby Westward Group (AWG).

“Discussions have advanced, and the transaction structure has been substantially agreed [on], subject to final documentation and customary approvals. The proposed structure is designed to facilitate an orderly transition of the business while limiting ongoing financial exposure for the group,” it said.

Spar does not currently expect a further material impairment in respect of AWG or the need to make a cash injection to effect the disposal.

A rising cost base, continued investment in systems transformation, IT infrastructure and the SAP rollout in the 2026 financial year are still having a negative effect on margins, it said.

Spar has identified a set of structural initiatives to realign its cost base with prevailing trading conditions and medium-term margin objectives.

Distribution network optimisation is a key focus area and forms part of a broader structural reset designed to support sustainable operating margin improvement. It continues to advance operating margin initiatives, including the centralisation of nontrade procurement, improved credit discipline, strengthened commercial governance at a central and distribution centre level, improved pricing and concession discipline, logistics productivity enhancements and expanded private label and omni-channel capabilities.

The group has made amendments to the SAP rollout strategy to focus on capability enablement rather than distribution centre integration.

Spar confirmed that it has been served with a summons relating to alleged claims arising from the SAP implementation at the KwaZulu-Natal distribution centre.

The wholesaler faces a R168.7m lawsuit from one of its biggest franchise groups, the Giannacopoulos family, which owns 46 Spar, SuperSpar and Tops stores.

In papers filed in the Durban high court, the family claims the botched rollout of the SAP system at Spar’s KwaZulu-Natal distribution centre in early 2023 caused supply chain chaos, empty shelves and lost customers.

“The group previously engaged with the claimant to seek resolution of the matter, however, discussions did not yield an agreement,” Spar said on Monday.

“It should be noted that the current amount claimed significantly exceeds the initial claim of R5m, as presented by the claimant.”

It said all KwaZulu-Natal retailers affected during the early SAP implementation period (except for the claimant and one additional retailer) have reached amicable settlements with the group.

“Service levels at the distribution centre have since stabilised and are now consistent with industry standards,” it said.

“Management’s focus remains firmly on the accelerated execution of margin restoration initiatives, balance sheet resilience and operational stability across the network,” it said.

At 9.50am on Monday, Spar shares were down 1.2% at R82.87. This follows a sharp 7.33% decline on Friday after the surprise resignation of CEO Angelo Swartz, 28 months into the role.

CFO Reeza Isaacs will take over as CEO from March 1, while COO Megan Pydigadu becomes CFO.

The group will release interim results on June 10.