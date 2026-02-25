Blu Label resumes dividend payouts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Blu Label has resumed dividend payments with the declaration of an interim dividend, as it continues its transition from a traditional telecommunications distributor to a diversified digital infrastructure and enablement platform.

The resumption of dividends reflects confidence in the group’s financial position and sustainable earnings outlook, it said.

The group’s financial results for the six months that ended in November were materially impacted by a series of strategic transactions, it said. These included:

the acquisition of control of Cell C;

the subsequent pre-listing restructuring, which included the disposal of Comm Equipment Company (CEC); and

the partial disposal of Cell C, which resulted in it transitioning from a subsidiary back to an associate.

“These transactions, while strategically important, introduce a degree of accounting complexity that created volatility in the underlying performance of the group,” it said.

“Though the related accounting treatments are required under IFRS Accounting Standards, they are not indicative of Blu Label’s core operational trajectory or earnings capacity,” it added.

To reflect the group’s core performance, normalised financial information has been presented excluding Cell C’s and CEC’s financial results for the six-month period, a goodwill impairment, and extraneous items associated with the pre-listing restructuring of Cell C.

Blu Label exits the period with a simplified structure, stronger capital base and clearer strategic direction — Blu Label

The group reported revenue of R5bn for the period. On inclusion of the gross amount generated on ‘PINless top-ups’, prepaid electricity, ticketing and universal vouchers, the effective increase equated to 11% to R50.9bn.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) amounted to R535m, and headline and core headline earnings R398m. It reported core headline earnings of 44.19c per share.

An interim dividend of 43.56c per share was declared.

“Blu Label exits the period with a simplified structure, stronger capital base and clearer strategic direction, enabling greater focus on scalable digital platforms and technology-enabled services, while benefiting from the value crystallised through the Cell C transaction,” it said.

On a reported basis, revenue was up 19% at R8.64bn, and HEPS was down 16% at 38.6c.

The reported results include Cell C’s contribution for the three months ended August, its consolidated results for the three months ended November and CEC’s results for the full six-month period, as the disposal became effective only at the end of November.

Blu said it enters the second half with strong operational momentum, improved earnings visibility and a clearer pathway to medium-term value creation, supported by continued cost discipline and margin optimisation.

“Core prepaid distribution and payments operations remain resilient, with management focused on protecting the group’s market-leading position, deepening client relationships and enhancing and executing on revenue assurance capabilities (including municipal payment enablement at scale).

“Strategic investments are shifting from build-out to commercial execution, with BluEnergy progressing toward first contracted revenues on the back of an expanding municipal/commercial pipeline and project readiness.”

Since the end of the reporting period, BluEnergy has secured a multiyear energy trading license from Nersa, enabling participation in South Africa’s power sector reform and the delivery of renewable energy solutions across municipalities and independent power producers.

Strategic investments in data analytics, AI and digital platforms are positioning the group for sustained performance into the 2026 financial year, it added.

