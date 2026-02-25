Improved trading conditions lift Mustek’s interim earnings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Technology group Mustek has reported higher earnings at the halfway stage as trading conditions improved, supported by a more supportive macroeconomic backdrop.

HEPS for the six months to end-December jumped to 83.54c from 23.47c a year ago, up 256%.

Revenue was down 2.4% at R3.54bn, while operating profit was little changed at R94.6m.

Valued at about R863m on the JSE, Mustek is an assembler and distributor of information and communications technology products. The company was established in 1987, with its brand portfolio including Acer, Asus, Samsung and Lenovo. It owns and operates the Mecer brand of computing products.

Mustek said the decline in revenue was mainly attributable to the distribution segment of the group, where a stronger average rand reduced translated revenue on dollar-linked product lines.

Exchange rate volatility remained a key variable for the group, given the dollar-linked nature of a portion of procurement and funding facilities, it said.

“While rand strength can reduce the rand cost of imports, volatility can impact margin outcomes if not managed through disciplined hedging aligned to committed purchase orders and inventory cycles,” it said.

The group recorded a foreign currency gain of R35.5m compared with a loss of R28.3m a year ago.

“This R63.8m swing was a meaningful contributor to profitability in the period and reflects improved currency outcomes and improved alignment of exposures to trading cycles. Management remains cautious given the potential for renewed volatility, with R23m of the foreign currency gain being unrealised at 31 December 2025,” it said.

Operating expenses were down 4.1%, reflecting the benefits of the strategic initiatives implemented over the past year, including right-sizing elements of the cost base and operational efficiency improvements, together with continued control over discretionary spend.

The provision for expected credit losses increased by R20.8m largely due to a single, contained export exposure affected by regulatory payment constraints.

Mustek said South Africa’s technology sector is navigating a complex landscape marked by both challenges and significant opportunities. Global supply chain disruptions continue to drive component shortages, particularly memory and storage components, due largely to the rapid expansion of global AI infrastructure projects.

These shortages are expected to continue into 2027, reinforcing the need for strong local distribution partnerships that can help stabilise pricing and improve supply resilience, it said.

Business Day reported recently that the takeover of Mustek by Novus has been put on hold.

While the Competition Commission and Competition Tribunal approved the deal subject to certain conditions, the takeover regulation panel (TRP) has created a major hurdle.

In January, Novus refused to up its offer for Mustek by 18% as ordered by the TRP after an investigation that has effectively stalled the transaction. At the time, the company planned to appeal the ruling.

Initially, the TRP had approved Novus’ firm intention on November 15 2024, but on February 24 2025, it ruled that the DK Trust, Mustek’s biggest shareholder, acted in concert with Novus during the transaction and withdrew its approval.

The DK Trust represents the interests of Mustek founder David Kan, who died in May 2022.

With Mudiwa Gavaza

Business Day