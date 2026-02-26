Valterra Platinum bucks trend with capex cut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shares in Valterra Platinum surged as much as 12% on Wednesday as the group exceeded its guidance on production and cost savings, opening the door for a hefty R11.5bn dividend to shareholders, the 17th consecutive payout.

The group, spun off from Anglo American last year, benefited handsomely from a surge in platinum group metals (PGM) prices, which have lifted its market value by 192% over the past year, valuing the mining house at about R465bn.

While its peers are ramping up capital expenditure budgets, Valterra has cut its budget in this area by as much as R2bn, crediting it to efficiencies in the system as the group tracks every rand spent.

The mining house also reported cost savings of R5bn, more than R1bn it had previously guided, taking its total savings to about R12bn in the past two years.

The Johannesburg- and London-listed group has now set its sights on a further R1bn-R1.5bn in annualised cost savings for the 2027 financial year.

“We talk of operational excellence in the business, from mining to refining and ultimately into marketing. We have had a series of initiatives not only focused on reducing our consumables but also on driving better efficiencies and improvements from the underlying businesses,” CEO Craig Miller told Business Day.

“The real benefit is coming through in a couple of areas: first, the new way of working in the group versus our previous history has enabled us to be more efficient in how we execute our projects. We are doing more of that in-house and driving accountability into the right place.”

“Second, we have worked hard on the Mogalakwena strategy in terms of pit optimisation, which has enabled us to reduce the amount of material we need to move and consequently lower waste stripping, resulting in us requiring less yellow fleet equipment. All that has led to a R1bn reduction in our capex.”

The group also exceeded its previous production guidance in the 2025 financial year, providing a further boon to its coffers while the dollar basket of PGMs surged 89%.

Valterra’s core earnings increased 68%, leading to a 98% surge in headline earnings to R63.48 per share.

The group said it will soon make an investment decision on the Sandsloot underground prefeasibility study at its flagship Mogalakwena open-pit complex.

“We have also materially advanced our growth and operational efficiency projects across the business while remaining focused on capital discipline, project execution and cost optimisation.

“At Mogalakwena, we remain on track to complete the Sandsloot underground project feasibility study and deliver an investment decision in the first half of the 2027 financial year,” Miller said.

Miller, who has been in the role since October 2023, said the surge in the PGMs price is no fluke.

“We have been saying since early 2025 that the PGM prices then didn’t reflect the fundamentals in terms of increased demand, tighter supply and increased deficits. And those market fundamentals will be around longer than people were anticipating.

“The market for PGMs is a lot tighter than people thought. The geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, taking tariffs into account and the areas where the metals are required, have all helped in the PGM rise we have seen. I firmly believe we will see higher commodity prices being sustained for a period.”

Last month the World Platinum Council said it expected platinum market deficits to average 348,000oz from 2027-30, which equates to about 4% of demand, reduced from the 8% previously forecast.

“We continue to expect palladium to trend towards a surplus, supported by growing recycling supply.

“Precious metals (including platinum) will continue to serve as defensive assets in 2026 since external shocks are continuing to occur. However, platinum’s price increase, as well as the other PGMs, will have some bearing on the longer-term supply and demand outlook by supporting supply, particularly recycling, and eroding some demand at the margins,” the council said.