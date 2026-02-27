Truworths UK sales surge as African operations lag

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fashion retailer Truworths International has reported flat sales at the halfway stage, as a strong performance from its UK operations was overshadowed by its African operations.

The group said on Thursday that sales for the six months ended in December were up 0.4% at R12.5bn, with Office UK’s sales up 6.4% to £192m, but Truworths Africa’s sales down 3.6% to R8bn.

Headline earnings per share were up 1.3% to 495.4c. An interim dividend of 321c was declared.

Group trading profit, which excludes interest income, increased 2.8% to R2.1bn.

The group said during the 26 weeks ended December 28, it returned R746m to shareholders through the repurchase of 13.2-million shares and acquired the Office UK distribution centre to support its UK expansion strategy.

It said Office UK delivered a robust trading performance in an operating environment characterised by low economic growth, a softening labour market and subdued consumer confidence.

For the first seven weeks of the second half, retail sales in Truworths Africa increased by 0.6% at an improved gross profit margin, while those of Office UK rose by 3.4% in sterling, but decreased by 1.7% in rand terms due to the stronger rand exchange rate

“Office UK’s unique positioning, strong brand appeal and the success of its store development and remodelling programme continue to position it well for future growth,” the group said.

Truworths Africa recorded a slightly higher gross margin off a retail sales performance that was constrained as South African consumers remain under pressure.

The group noted that the local macroeconomic environment is showing early signs of improvement, with:

a stronger rand;

inflation expectations stabilising around 3%;

enhanced fiscal inflows from buoyant commodity revenues;

lower fuel prices; and

the prospects of further monetary easing.

Online sales continue to perform well in both Truworths Africa and Office UK, contributing 21% of group retail sales, up from 19% a year ago.

Group retail sales decreased by 0.2%, with account sales increasing by 3% and cash sales decreasing by 2.9%.

The group expects that despite some positive prospects for growth in South Africa, consumer discretionary spending is likely to remain under pressure in the short term as low economic growth, elevated household debt, high unemployment and moderate wage growth continue to weigh on consumer confidence.

The group intends to continue to adopt a disciplined and measured approach to credit extension and cost management.

“Management aims to drive sales by enhancing the appeal of Truworths’ aspirational fashion ranges through enhanced buying and planning processes, capitalising on the significant loyalty base and its 2.9-million active account customers, and sustaining the growth momentum in online sales.”

These strategies will be supported by leveraging the capabilities of the new distribution centre to enhance product allocation to stores and improve supply chain efficiency.

Trading space in Truworths Africa is expected to increase by about 1% for the 2026 financial period.

The continued success of Office UK’s store development programme, including new store openings and the remodelling of existing stores in strategic locations, is enhancing access to the brand and reinforcing its unique market positioning.

Trading space in Office UK is expected to increase by about 10%-12% on a weighted average basis for the 2026 financial period, it said.