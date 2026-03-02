A stronger rand and cheap tile dumping weigh on Italtile

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Italtile has had a challenging first half of the financial year. Picture: ITALTILE

A combination of a stronger rand, weak demand, and the dumping of cheap tiles in South Africa has weighed on Italtile’s first half of the financial year.

The producer of tiles and bathroom ware on Monday reported a 14% decline in trading profit to R1bn and a similar decline in headline earnings per share to 60.6c for the six months ended December.

System-wide turnover was unchanged at R6.1bn. An interim dividend of 24c per share was declared.

The group said the trading environment during the first half of the financial year continued to be characterised by intense competition, excess supply and weak demand due mainly to the dumping of cheaper products.

Excess capacity and production in neighbouring countries continue to result in overstocking and depressed pricing. Above-inflation increases in input costs, such as gas, electricity and rates and taxes, resulted in further margin pressure.

The company added that unreliable energy transmission and distribution infrastructure, which has resulted in numerous power interruptions, have caused damage to the group’s equipment and reduced productivity and yield.

“Consumers remained under pressure from debt and diminished income for discretionary spending. They continued to be highly price sensitive, prioritising value and focusing on necessities while delaying discretionary spending on home renovations. The ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ credit option has become increasingly popular.”

The group said it was disappointed with retail sales and the performance at Ceramic Industries in the period, where sales volumes were down 3%.

Italtile Retail performed well, with higher sales volumes and growth in market share, and an improved performance in the projects division was boosted by the group’s appointment as the predominant tile supplier to the Club Med project in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We were disappointed with TopT’s failure to gain more market share as independent retailers opened more shops and informal traders continued to offer cheap products,” it said.

TopT will open four new shops in the next six months.

Ceramic Industries’ regional trading conditions remained difficult as the disappointing performance in the retail segment and poor sales resulted in capacity utilisation of 77%.

Cost reductions were insufficient to offset the decline in profitability. Ceramic Industries’ exports declined given aggressive competition and protectionist strategies intended to restrict market access in certain Sadc countries.

The group is continuing to monitor developments in the supply and pricing of piped natural gas, liquid natural gas, trucked natural gas, methane-rich gas, biogas and synthetic gas from coal to assess options for affordable gas supply.

