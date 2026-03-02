JSE’s profit exceeds R1bn for first time

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

People chat in front of an electronic board displaying movements in major indices at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

The JSE Limited has declared a special dividend after the group’s profit exceeded the R1bn mark for the first time in its history.

The company, which operates Africa’s largest stock exchange, said it benefited from renewed national confidence and global interest in South African assets.

In 2025, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s all-share index rose about 37% and it is up a further 11% so far this year.

The company said on Monday that net profit after tax for the year to end-December increased 16.7% to R1.07bn, while headline earnings per share rose by 17.7% to 1,328.9c.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased by 15.5% to R1.375bn.

The group generated a strong return on equity (ROE) of 22%, up from 20.2% in 2024.

It declared a cash dividend of 961c for 2025 as well as a special divided of 100c per share.

“This has been an exceptional year given market conditions and the JSE has benefited from the resulting increase in average daily value traded and the positive impact on the group’s financial performance,” it said.

The group’s operating income was up by 14.2% to R3.5bn, supported by the diversified asset classes and business segments.

Most business segments reported growth in revenue, with Capital Markets revenue up 18%, Post-Trade Services revenue rising 18%, and Information Services revenue 10% higher.

Capital expenditure of R141m remains focused on protecting the core business as well as growing new business lines, it said.

The group is considering a share repurchase programme when market conditions permit and factoring in strategic investments and capital allocation priorities. The size, terms and timing will be contingent upon board approval, it added.

Business Day