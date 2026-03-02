MTN Ghana benefits from stronger cedi, improved macroeconomic conditions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MTN Ghana has followed MTN Nigeria in reporting strong full-year earnings.

MTN Ghana, the second of MTN Group’s units to report annual earnings, has posted a strong operational and financial performance as it surpassed the 31-million subscriber milestone.

Like MTN Nigeria, the Ghana unit also attributed the strong performance to improved macroeconomic conditions and a stronger currency.

Service revenue increased by 36.2% to 24.4bn cedis (R36.6bn) in the year ended December, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increasing by 43.5% to 14.7bn cedis (R22.06bn).

Profit after tax increased by 55.9% to 7.8bn cedis (R11.6bn). A final dividend of 40 pesewas (R0.60) was recommended compared with 24 pesewas (R0.35) a year ago.

Mobile subscribers increased by 9.2% to 31.2-million, with active data subscribers rising 13.7% to 19.9-million. Active Mobile Money (MoMo) users increased by 12.3% to 19.3-million.

“Our results were delivered against the backdrop of an improved macroeconomic environment in 2025, with subsiding inflation and a strengthened local currency. These positive trends boosted consumer purchasing power and reinforced investor confidence, creating a supportive environment for sustained growth in MTN Ghana’s business,” said CEO Stephen Blewett.

Blewett said the group is well-positioned to capitalise on Ghana’s improving macroeconomic environment.

“Our commitment to finding efficiencies that enhance the bottom line remains unwavering, ensuring that we protect margins as the external environment becomes more favourable,” he said.

In 2026, MTN Ghana plans to scale its connectivity business by further enhancing data connectivity, expanding home solutions and advancing MTN Business (enterprise) offerings such as Yello Biz.

Expanding fintech products and forging new partnerships will be central to its strategy in 2026.

“We are committed to deepening collaborations with financial institutions, agents and merchants to broaden the reach of our fintech business and strengthening the overall fintech ecosystem, in line with Ghana’s digital transformation and financial inclusion priorities,” he said.

The group plans to construct 500 new sites to enhance network coverage and capacity, significantly improving population coverage and the overall quality of service.

Business Day