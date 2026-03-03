After nearly 140 years in business, Nedbank reaches 8-million clients

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Nedbank group, South Africa’s fourth largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday that its profit for the year under review increased 2% to R17.2bn, while return on equity declined from 15.8% to 15.4%.

Nedbank reported marginal 2% growth in headline earnings in the year ended December, despite growth in customer numbers that saw the group breach the 8-million-client base for the first time in its 138-year history.

Group CEO Jason Quinn said the strategic decisions the group made were beginning to bear fruit.

“Our strategic value unlocks — which focus on driving faster revenue growth and enhancing productivity — are making good progress. For the first time in the group’s history, total clients reached 8-million,” Quinn said.

“Well-executed initiatives included the restructuring of our Retail and Business Banking (RBB) and Nedbank Wealth Clusters, the sale of the group’s ETI shareholding, the acquisition of fintech innovator iKhoka, and, more recently, an offer to acquire a 66% stake in NCBA Group.”

In January, the lender took the market by surprise when it announced a R13.9bn purchase of a controlling stake in Kenyan bank NCBA.

Moody’s has said that Nedbank’s proposed purchase of a controlling stake in NCBA was credit positive for South Africa’s banking major because it would help diversify its earnings base and strengthen its presence in higher-growth African markets.

NCBA’s main shareholders include the Kenyatta family and that of the erstwhile governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, Philip Ndegwa. It has a client base of 60-million.

NCBA also operates in other East African economies — Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda — and has a “digital offering in Ghana and Ivory Coast” in West Africa.

Quinn joined Nedbank from Absa in 2024 and immediately embarked on a shake-up of its retail and business banking divisions.

The reorganisation involved the creation of a business and commercial banking unit, a juristic-focused cluster that will cover SMEs and commercial clients.

Nedbank has restructured the business to also increase emphasis on mid-sized corporates, typically those businesses with an annual revenue of R1bn and above, with the lender targeting a market share of 25%.

The battle for market share in business and commercial baking, particularly in the SME and mid-sized markets, is becoming a highly contested space in South Africa’s banking sector, with the likes of Investec having also entered the fray.

The results for the year under review show the group was making progress in its stated objectives. The personal banking division reported 9% growth in digitally active clients to 3.4-million, with digital transaction volumes up 10%.

Quinn said he expects return on equity for the 2026 financial year to come above 15%. “We expect return on equity to build in the medium term to about 17%, supported by stronger revenue growth and a well-managed expense base.”