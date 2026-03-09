Santam targets global expansion with India as key market

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Group CEO Tavaziva Madzinga says 2025 has been a defining year for Santam. Picture: SUPPLIED

Santam, South Africa’s largest general insurer, is eyeing international growth, with India presenting a compelling proposition for the group.

On Monday Santam reported on the progress it has made in advancing its FutureFit 2030 strategy, which looks to maintain its dominant position at home and grow its international footprint.

Progress in executing the strategy came through in the group’s 2025 full-year results, reporting a 29.2% return on capital in the year ended in December, exceeding the hurdle rate of 24%, and double-digit growth of 14.7% in net earned premium.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Among the factors influencing the results were a favourable attritional loss ratio, property portfolio improvement, MTN & MultiChoice partnerships, and a turnaround in the Miway business.

The group still relies heavily on the South African market for its earnings, which contributes about 81% of the gross written premiums (R35.5bn), while the international businesses contribute R8.4bn.

To expand its international offering, the group said it had appointed a seasoned London-based executive team to kick off the Santam Syndicate 1918. Worth R47bn on the JSE, Santam last year announced it had an agreement with Lloyd’s to launch a syndicate based in London, targeting more than £300m in initial gross written premiums.

Santam Syndicate 1918 began writing new business in January, which has exceeded £300m. The insurer said it expects its international growth to be augmented in 2026 by the Lloyd’s-based syndicate and through the recent establishment of a reinsurance branch at India’s Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (Gift) International Financial Services Centre.

Gift has emerged as a regional hub for insurance and reinsurance, with a growing presence of international (re)insurers and brokers. Santam will operate the licence as an International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and international insurance office.

Group CEO Tavaziva Madzinga said 2025 has been a defining year for Santam.

“Our FutureFit 2030 strategy is bearing fruit; we delivered strong financial results, and our underwriting discipline and portfolio actions across personal, commercial and specialist lines yielded outstanding results,” Madzinga said.

“Santam is confident that the underwriting actions it has implemented across all business units, the continued scaling of Miway’s direct model, and the establishment of Santam Syndicate 1918 collectively position the group for enhanced growth and profitability through the FutureFit 2030 strategy period.

“The outlook for investment market returns is muted for 2026 following a particularly strong performance in 2025. Investment markets are also susceptible to any adverse change in geopolitical conditions.”