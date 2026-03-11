OUTsurance rewards investors with special dividend

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

OUTsurance Group has reported a strong set of interim results and has rewarded shareholders by hiking the dividend payout by more than a third and declaring a special dividend.

Group normalised earnings were up 7.7% to R2.32bn in the six months to end-December, or 150.2c per share.

An interim dividend of 120.7c per share was declared — up 36.2% — as well as a special dividend of 30.3c per share as a result of the monetisation of noncore assets.

Subsidiary OUTsurance Holdings, in which the group holds a 92.8% interest, reported gross written premium in the property and casualty (P&C) business grew by 17.4%.

OUTsurance South Africa and Youi delivered “pleasing organic growth” while premium inflation continued to normalise from previous highs, the group said. The strengthening of the rand against the Australian dollar negatively affectd Youi’s translated premium growth rate.

OUTsurance Ireland continues to complement the OHL Group’s growth profile, it said.

The claims ratio of the P&C business increased from 53.0% to 58.6% due to the large increase in retained natural peril claims, which represented 12.4% of net earned premium compared with 6.5% a year ago. This was mainly due to “catastrophe events” and higher storm frequency in Australia.

OUTsurance Ireland’s normalised loss increased to R263m from R218m, but this is expected to reduce over the second half of the financial year in line with the forecast break-even profile.

OUTsurance Life delivered a “pleasing operational performance” marked by good new business growth and improved cost efficiency.

The group said it is pleased with the progress made towards delivering on its organic growth opportunities in South Africa, Australia and Ireland.

“This approach to growth is expected to continue to serve the group well in years to come and allows for a resilient and geographically diverse growth outlook.”

The group said Herman Bosman and lead independent director Kubandiran Pillay will step down at the group’s AGM in November. The group has appointed Venessa Naidoo as chairperson of the OUTsurance Group and OUTsurance Holdings boards, commencing on the first day after the 2026 AGM. She is currently the chairperson of the board audit committee.