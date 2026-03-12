Sanlam’s new business volumes mark record annual performance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sanlam has trimmed its final dividend for the year to end-December by 10%, with the group saying it had opted for caution given the an uncertain trading environment

Insurer Sanlam has reported a strong operational performance for the 2025 financial year, with growth in new business volumes, but earnings were affected by structural actions taken during the year.

The country’s largest insurer increased new business volumes by 18%, and by 22% on a normalised basis, to nearly R500bn, marking a record annual performance for the group. The growth was driven by strong flows into its South African asset management operations and solid contributions across both life and general insurance, it said.

Life insurance net value of new business (VNB) decreased by 11% on a normalised basis, largely driven by a shift in product mix as clients continued to favour market-linked/living annuities over life annuities as well as development costs associated with establishing new distribution channels in India, it said.

“On an actual basis, growth was down 21%, further impacted by the cessation of the Capitec partnership and disposal of Namibia to the SanlamAllianz joint venture in 2024,” it said.

Headline earnings declined 18% to R16.55bn, or 792c per share, due to corporate activity and structural changes in 2024 and 2025, lower investment returns in shareholder funds due to the strengthening of the rand and negative investment variances.

Comparability with 2024 was impacted by structural actions, including the cessation of the Capitec partnership, the integration of the group’s Namibian holdings into the SanlamAllianz joint venture and the partial disposal of Sanlam’s direct stake in Shriram Finance during 2024. Both transactions generated significant profits on the disposal of subsidiaries and associates during 2024.

The 2025 results were impacted by Sanlam reducing its interest in the SanlamAllianz joint venture from 59.59% to 51%, it added.

Sanlam’s net result from financial services (NRFFS) was up 3% at R15.9bn, and 20% higher on a normalised basis, benefiting from strong contributions from life insurance and health, general insurance, investments and credit and structuring, it said.

The group noted that NRFFS benefited from favourable mortality experience and stronger asset-based fee income in the South Africa and Pan-Africa life businesses.

Underwriting experience was positive across the group’s South African general insurance operations due to lower attritional and large weather-related claims, while India delivered satisfactory earnings.

The underwriting experience in the group’s Pan-Africa operations was negatively affected by a sharp deterioration in claims towards the end of the year.

The group said currency movements were a notable feature of the year, with a significant strengthening of the rand towards the end of 2025, particularly in relation to the Indian rupee and US dollar.

The group attributed the strong operational performance to its strong position across high-growth emerging markets and the quality of its diversified business platforms and distribution capabilities.

During the year, Sanlam restructured its operations to strengthen its franchise in the retail mass market in South Africa, reinforced its partnership with Allianz in Pan-Africa and reshaped its asset management operations to focus on high growth asset classes.

“Building on this strong foundation, ourVision 2030 strategy targets faster future growth and stronger future cash generation,” it said.

From the current financial year, Sanlam has adopted a new financial reporting framework aligned with IFRS 17. The NRFFS measure will be replaced with operating profit, and net operational earnings with adjusted headline earnings.

A final dividend of 485c was declared, an increase of 9% on a year ago.