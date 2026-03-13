Strong showing from investments to lift Remgro’s interim earnings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johann Rupert’s holding company Remgro expects its interim earnings to rise by more than a third, driven by the sustained improvement in the operational performances of most of the companies it invests in.

The group said on Friday that HEPS for the six months to end-December is expected to be between 914c and 948c, an increase of between 36% and 41%.

Remgro has investments in Mediclinic, Heineken, RCL Foods, Rainbow Chicken, OUTsurance, TotalEnergies and eMedia, among others.

The group will release interim results on March 25.

Among the highlights for the investment vehicle this year was the disposal of almost 52-million FirstRand shares in the market in February and March at an average price per share of R93.87, for an aggregate consideration of R4.88bn.

The proceeds from the disposal, which was announced earlier this week, will add to Remgro’s strategic cash resources, it said.

Business Day reported in December that Rupert, South Africa’s richest man, had a stellar 2025, with his family’s wealth up more than $5bn (R81.44bn), as the family closes in on breaking into the top 100 richest in the world bracket.

According to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Rupert family added $5.3bn to their bounty last year, taking the family’s valuation to $18.9bn.

The listed investments of the Rupert family rallied last year. Richemont, in which the family holds a commanding stake, surged nearly 30%.

Remgro was up 16% last year, with a market valuation of R95bn, while Reinet grew 25%.

Earlier last year, the family ended its generational association with the tobacco industry, which played a big role in its wealth generation over the decades. In January 2025, Reinet announced its exit from British American Tobacco (BAT), selling its 43.3-million shares for £1.221bn (R26.72bn).

The Rupert dynasty’s association with the tobacco industry dates back to the 1940s when Anton Rupert founded the Voorbrand Tobacco Company, later known as Rembrandt. By the mid-20th century, Rembrandt had cemented its place as a top player in the industry, listing on the JSE in 1956 and branching out into banking, mining and financial services.

By 1999 the family merged his tobacco giant, then the world’s number-four tobacco maker, known as Rothmans International, with BAT, the world’s second-largest cigarette producer.

With Kabelo Khumalo