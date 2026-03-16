Optasia’s strong earnings growth exceeds IPO guidance

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Optasia CEO Salvador Anglada during the listing of the company at the JSE in Johannesburg in November 2025. Picture:

Fintech group Optasia, which was listed on the JSE in November and in which FirstRand recently took a significant minority stake, has exceeded the guidance given at its IPO, it said on Monday.

Revenue for the year ended December increased 76% to $265.4m, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) grew 52% to $114.5m. HEPS increased 9% to 3.38c.

CEO Salvador Anglada said 2025 was a milestone year in Optasia’s journey, representing a structural transition from a fast-growing private fintech into a scaled and publicly listed global platform.

“In November 2025, we successfully listed on the JSE, a natural next step for a business of Optasia’s scale, growth and profitability, and the right home for an Africa-born company with a global footprint.”

In October, FirstRand made a big show of support for Optasia’s growth and investment case, taking a one-fifth stake in the fintech group, ahead of its JSE debut.

“Together, the JSE listing and the FirstRand partnership position Optasia in a highly favourable place to enter its next phase of disciplined, responsible and scalable growth,” said Anglada.

During the year total service users increased 43% to 432-million.

“The year’s results reflected not only our resilience during a period of stabilising economic conditions across many emerging markets, but also the strength of our business model and disciplined execution against our strategic priorities.

“We achieved meaningful progress in geographic expansion, service penetration, product innovation and ecosystem partnerships, while continuing to enhance our AI-led credit scoring and decisioning capabilities. These achievements have further strengthened our platform and position us well to deliver a very positive performance in 2026,” he said.

The group said the primary growth driver was the strong momentum in micro-lending services. Micro Financing Solutions (MFS) revenues grew by 149% year-on-year and now account for 63% of group revenue, overtaking Airtime Credit Solutions (ACS) for the first time.

Overall the group benefited from a stabilising and increasingly positive macroeconomic environment across its core emerging markets, and growth was driven by deeper penetration with existing partners, the addition of new partners and expansion into new geographies.

MFS expanded into new markets including Cameroon, Ghana and Congo-Brazzaville, and ACS into Liberia, eSwatini and Malaysia.

The Dubai-founded group was established in December 2012, and has developed a network of distribution partners, including mobile network operators and financial institutions. It has access to more than 860-million mobile subscribers.

The group said the market opportunities remain substantial and its strategic focus is to continue expanding its geographic footprint and deepen service penetration in existing markets, while extending responsible digital financial access to millions of additional underserved individuals.

“We are actively expanding across Africa and accelerating our presence in Asia, reflecting a clear strategic priority to diversify growth and replicate our proven model in large, underpenetrated markets.”

The expansion is supported by its ecosystem-led approach, bringing together mobile network operators, mobile money providers, digital banks and financial institutions.

The group also announced on Monday that it had acquired Finergi, a technology platform providing real-time credit embedded in prepaid electricity systems, marking a natural extension of its strategy beyond telecoms. The initial upfront consideration for the acquisition was R497.6m, or $30m.

The group said previously that from 2027 onwards, it would target a dividend payout ratio of 20% of HEPS.

With Mudiwa Gavaza