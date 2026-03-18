iOCO raises full-year guidance after strong first half

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iOCO has upgraded its full-year earnings guidance after profit rose 46% in the first half as it secured multi-year contracts with both existing and new clients.

The group — formerly EOH Holdings — reported a 3.5% rise in revenue to R2.83bn for the six months ended January. Profit after tax increased by 46% to R180m.

Ebitda improved by 21% to R305m and headline earnings per share rose 47.4% to 28c.

The group said despite a difficult operating environment, it experienced continued revenue growth across its IT Services and International businesses, supported by ongoing execution of strategic initiatives.

“There is notable improvement in securing multi-year contracts with both existing and new clients, strengthening the company’s forward order book as well as market expansion,” it said.

The group said the results reflect the early benefits of implementing its three-step strategy of cost rationalisation, a decentralised operating model that empowers business units to lead market growth and disciplined capital allocation.

The technology group has been lauded for the restructuring of its business, underscored by an intense approach to shareholder activism.

Ravaged by scandal under previous leadership, the company has made a concerted effort to salvage its reputation after allegations of malpractice and tender irregularities.

iOCO has raised its full-year guidance for Ebitda above R610m, from R580m-R600m previously, and above 60% for recurring revenue. It expects free cash flow per share of not less than 60c.

The group said it entered into a binding agreement on March 12 to acquire 100% of the MySkyGroup of Companies, a group of four companies involved in enterprise networking and managed infrastructure services.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen iOCO’s networking capability, expand access to new enterprise clients and provide scalable recurring revenue growth, and is expected to be effective within six weeks from the date of the binding agreement, it said.

The initial tranche of the transaction value consists of R52m — R47m in cash and R5m in iOCO equity — the latter subject to a three-year vesting period. A second, performance-based tranche is contingent on growth targets over the subsequent two years.

The company’s share price was up 4.5% at R4.39 by 9.30am on the JSE.