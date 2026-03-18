Strong demand, higher sales to boost Astral’s first-half earnings

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Astral Foods is expecting interim earnings to rise sharply on higher sales. File photo.

South Africa’s largest poultry producer, Astral Foods, expects to report a more than five-fold jump in earnings at the halfway stage as strong demand for its products resulted in higher sales.

The group said on Wednesday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ending March is expected to increase by at least 435% to at least R21.88.

EPS is expected to increase by at least 365%.

Releasing a trading update ahead of the management team’s attendance at the Bank of America South Africa investor conference, to be held next week, Astral said strong demand for poultry products has resulted in higher sales, and has enabled Astral to increase broiler production volumes.

“The group is expected to deliver robust results, notwithstanding the backdrop of a consumer environment where households continue to face pressure on essential costs, and constrained disposable income,” it said.

Poultry selling prices recovered through 2025 after a prolonged period of selling price deflation in 2024.

On the back of the higher production volumes, the Feed Division benefited from an increase in internal poultry feed sales, while experiencing growth in external feed sales. It also reported an improvement in poultry margins due to favourable feed input costs, thanks to lower soft commodity prices. In addition, there were no significant business disruptions.

“Astral’s balance sheet remains in a healthy position, as a result of the improved financial performance and prudent cash management. Astral’s relentless focus on executing its best cost producer strategy remains central to the group’s activities.”

A further trading statement will be released in April providing ranges for EPS and HEPS, it added.