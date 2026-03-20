Global conflict likely to cramp consumers’ style, says TFG

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TFG expects full-year EPS and HEPS to be more than 20% lower amid geopolitical uncertainty that is likely to contribute to elevated input costs and cautious consumer behaviour.

The group had said previously, in a trading statement released in February, that only EPS for the year to end-March was expected to decline by more than 20%.

The group’s diversification and local manufacturing capability within its TFG Africa division provides some resilience, it said in an update on Friday.

Management actions are focused on cost discipline and operational efficiencies to mitigate these headwinds where possible, the retailer said.

For the 11 weeks from December 28 to March 14, TFG Africa’s sales grew by 7.6%, reflecting an improvement in performance and as consumers spent proceeds from withdrawals from their two-pot retirement funds.

Sales for the year to date — for the 50 weeks to March 14 — are up 5.2%, with online sales and value-added revenues continuing to show growth.

Gross margin has normalised since January, however, this has been insufficient to recover margin lost during the year up to and including peak season in the third quarter, it said.

TFG London’s sales rose 3.4% in pounds in the fourth quarter to date. This includes White Stuff, which TFG acquired in October 2024.

Year-to-date sales have grown by 31% to £461m. Excluding White Stuff, which continues to perform well, sales increased by 0.4% to £280m, with pro-forma sales growth of 5.2% for the year to date, it said.

TFG Australia sales in the fourth quarter have been flat and year-to-date sales have contracted by 1.4% in Australian dollars.

Inventory in the group’s largest division, TFG Africa, is expected to close within normal levels.

In February the group said trading conditions in London and Australia were more challenging than expected, with macroeconomic conditions showing little improvement.

The group will release its annual results on June 5.