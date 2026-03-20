Improved efficiencies to lift Premier Group

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Premier expects its full-year earnings to rise as much as 30% as efficiencies across the business improved.

The food group said on Friday that HEPS for the year to end-March is expected to be 20%-30% higher at 943c-1,131c.

Premier, whose brands include Blue Ribbon, Snowflake, Manhattan Sweets and Lil-Lets, expects to achieve revenue growth of mid-single digits for the 2026 financial year, notwithstanding deflation in global grain prices.

“Recent crop estimates and global stock levels indicate ample grain availability, which is expected to result in continued subdued pricing in the near term,” it said on Friday.

“Volume growth has translated into a meaningful uplift in operational earnings, supported by improved efficiencies and consistent operational execution.”

Sustained capital investment across the diverse asset base, with a focus on manufacturing excellence, people development and supply chain optimisation, has contributed to the delivery of continued tangible growth, it said.

The commissioning of the Aeroton mega-bakery is expected to further enhance operational efficiencies, drive economies of scale and improve the quality of Premier’s bread in the inland region.

The plant will replace several older bakeries in the region and help lower production and distribution costs. The bakery will also free up capacity for innovation and new product lines.

Last year Premier announced its plan to buy RFG Holdings, the maker of Rhodes juices and Bull Brand corned meat, in a deal that will create one of the country’s largest food groups, competing directly with Tiger Brands, with combined annual earnings of about R4bn from its core operations.

The move gives Premier a larger foothold in the packaged foods market and will add well-known brands in fruit juice and ready meals to its portfolio.

Premier said the expected financial performance for the year excludes the effect of accounting for the acquisition, and this trading statement reflects Premier’s standalone performance.

A further trading statement will be released, if necessary, once the financial effects of the accounting for the RFG transaction have been determined.

In November, Premier announced its intention to buy back shares to optimise the group’s capital structure ahead of the implementation of the RFG transaction.

During March, and with the consent of RFG as required under the transaction agreements, Premier repurchased 1,811,992 shares, or about 1.4% of the issued shares, for R323m.

Premier will release its annual results on June 17.