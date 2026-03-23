AdvTech operating profit tops R2bn after enrollment surge at private schools

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Private education group AdvTech has posted its strongest financial performance on record, crossing the R2bn mark in operating profit for the first time as South African families continue to turn to private schools and universities in growing numbers.

The group on Monday reported a 14% increase in operating profit for the year ended December, on revenue that grew 10% to R9.33bn.

Normalised earnings per share rose 17% to 236.1c and headline earnings per share rose by the same margin to 235.8c. The group declared a final dividend of 73c per share, bringing the full-year payout to 118c, up from 101c in the previous year.

CEO Geoff Whyte attributed the milestone to a combination of enrolment growth, disciplined cost management and improving collections.

“Healthy enrolment growth, moderate fee increases, improved debtor control and increased margins contributed to AdvTech delivering over R2bn in operating profit for the first time,” he said.

AdvTech’s South African schools division which includes Crawford, Trinityhouse and Pinnacle College, grew revenue 10% to R3.44bn, with every brand recording enrolment gains. Operating profit rose 13%.

Academic performance in this division remained strong. The group’s 2025 matric class achieved a 99.7% pass rate, a 94% bachelor’s degree pass rate, and 3,371 distinctions, it said.

Expansion continued with the completion of Pinnacle College Raslouw in June and the opening of Pinnacle College Ridge View in Roodepoort in January last year.

The group’s Rest of Africa schools division delivered even better growth, with revenue up 28% to R574m and operating profit rising 33% to R194m.

AdvTech said the R171m acquisition of Nairobi’s Regis Runda school in August last year added a campus with ultimate capacity for 3,000 students. Enrolments have already climbed 17% since the takeover. A separate expansion of the Makini Statehouse campus in Nairobi will double its capacity to 575 students by 2027.

Demand was similarly robust at the tertiary level. The division, home to Rosebank College, Varsity College, Vega and The IIE, grew revenue 13% to R3.85bn and operating profit 14% to R1.03bn. Average module success rates improved to 84%, up from 80% in 2024, AdvTech said.

The flagship development of the period was the opening of Emeris, a new consolidated higher education brand, anchored by a R420m mega-campus in Sandton that began operating in January 2026. A second Emeris mega-campus opened in Nelson Mandela Bay at the same time. A Durban campus is in development, with phase one accommodating approximately 8,000 students scheduled to open in 2029.

The group also inaugurated Rosebank International University College (RIUC) in Ghana in August, with lectures now under way following student registrations in January.

AdvTech reiterated that both Rosebank College and Emeris are expected to apply for formal university status once government finalises the regulatory pathway for private institutions.

“University recognition will ultimately benefit our students who will finally be afforded the same status as their peers who obtain identically accredited qualifications through public institutions,” Whyte said.

Cash generated by operating activities rose 20% to R2.69bn. Capital expenditure of R1.03bn was directed primarily at expanding existing campuses and completing the new mega-campuses.

Whyte said the group’s fundamentals position it for continued growth.

“Our sound balance sheet, strong cash generation, growing scale and expertise in Africa and unrelenting focus on extending competitive advantage position us well to maintain our growth trajectory and invest with confidence in areas of opportunity.”

Business Day