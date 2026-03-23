Lower coal prices, stronger rand and impairments weigh on Thungela

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Lower coal prices, a stronger rand and impairments weighed on Thungela Resources‘s financial results, and the group has reported a full-year loss of R7.1bn.

Thungela recognised non-cash impairment losses of R8.8bn against its assets, reflecting lower benchmark coal price forecasts, the weakening of the US dollar and the strengthening of the South African rand during the period, it said on Monday.

The impairment losses are non-cash in nature and do not affect the group’s liquidity or operational capacity.

The group generated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of R1.2bn in the year ended December, down from R6.2bn a year ago.

Group revenue was down 17% at R29.6bn, driven by lower benchmark coal prices and foreign exchange movements.

Its South African operations achieved an average realised export price of R1,336 per tonne, a decrease of 20% compared with 2024. The Ensham business in Australia achieved an average realised export price of R1,877/tonne, 17% lower than a year ago.

The group reported a headline loss per share of 647c compared with headline earnings per share of 2,559c a year ago.

A final dividend of R2 per share was declared, which takes the total dividend for the year to R4.

CEO Moses Madondo said the group achieved or exceeded export saleable production guidance.

“In South Africa, we recorded export saleable production of 13.9Mt, exceeding the production guidance of 12.8Mt to 13.6Mt, reflecting strong performance at Mafube and the ramp-up at the Annea Colliery (previously known as the Elders project).

“In Australia, we overcame the challenging geological conditions of the first half of the year to deliver export saleable production of 4.0Mt, which was at the upper end of the guidance range of 3.7Mt to 4.1Mt.”

Madondo said the group has made progress in reshaping the business, enhancing operational flexibility and embedding resilience through the commodity cycle.

“The Annea Colliery and the Zibulo North Shaft life-extension projects were successfully delivered on time and within budget. Together with the advancement of the Lephalale Coal Bed Methane (LCBM) project and the disposal of assets, aimed at optimising our portfolio and further strengthening the balance sheet, this underscores our ability to execute on our strategic priorities,” he said.

While flagging concerns about the impact of the Middle East conflict on global energy prices, Madondo said the group will continue to focus on controlling the controllables and driving operational excellence through productivity improvements and cost efficiency.

“These efforts will be supported by the successful ramp-up of the Annea Colliery and Zibulo North Shaft. On the LCBM project, we will continue to validate the commercial viability and marketability of the resource,” he said.