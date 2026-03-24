Bytes reports stronger second half, sees more growth in FY2027

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Information technology company Bytes Technology Group delivered growth in line with expectations, with its performance strengthening in the second half.

It expects results to further strengthen in the 2027 financial year.

Releasing a trading update on Tuesday, the group said it delivered results for the year ended February that were in line with the outlook provided in October.

It delivered double-digit gross invoiced income growth, gross profit of about £167m and operating profit of about £62m, it said.

Cash conversion exceeded 100%, with a year-end cash balance of more than £98m. During the year, the group returned £74m to shareholders.

Bytes, which is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading software, security, AI and cloud services specialists, said the 2026 financial year was impacted by changes to Microsoft enterprise incentives and the phasing effects of the private sector sales realignment.

“Encouragingly, performance strengthened in the second half, with gross profit growing 6% year-on-year in January and February 2026 against a strong comparator,” it said.

For 2027, Bytes expects to deliver high single-digit to low double-digit percentage growth in gross profit. Operating profit is seen broadly flat as the group absorbs about £4.5m of cost normalisation, reflecting higher technology costs after the completion of strategic projects and a return to normal bonus levels, on top of continued headcount investment for growth, it said.

“We expect growth to further strengthen in FY27, while also continuing to invest in our capability and alignment to support increasingly distinct needs across our customer base,” said CEO Sam Mudd.

From July, the group will further align its go-to-market approach, with Bytes Software Services focused on the private sector, and Phoenix Software on the public sector, it said.

“This is an important step in our evolution towards a simpler, more scalable organisation, deepening sector expertise and enabling our teams to deliver increasingly specialised support to customers. The transition will be carefully sequenced and managed, with a small number of colleagues moving within the group and customers continuing to be supported throughout,” Bytes said.

“While I remain mindful of the ongoing macro uncertainty, we see customers continuing to adopt AI and invest in their cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity and digital workspaces to drive efficiency and competitiveness,” said Mudd.

She said Bytes is well-positioned to support customers as AI moves from experimentation to deployment at scale. “I am confident in the group’s ability to deliver sustainable growth,” she said.

Bytes will report full-year results on May 12.