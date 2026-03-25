Remgro rewards shareholders after strong first half

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Johann Rupert’s holding company Remgro has boosted its interim dividend by 80% after its core portfolio performed strongly in the first half.

The group said on Wednesday that its headline earnings for the six months to end-December increased by 38.8% to R5.175bn.

HEPS was up by 38.5% to 931c and an interim dividend of 173c per share was declared, 80.2% higher than a year ago.

The earnings growth momentum experienced during the 2025 financial year continued during the first half of the current financial year, the group said.

It received increased contributions from Mediclinic (R485m), Rainbow Chicken (R280m), Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) (R264m) and Heineken Beverages (R166m) due to improved operational performances.

There was also an increased contribution from TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa of R330m due to a one-off Transnet pipeline cost refund.

Finance costs were lower due to the redemption of the preference shares during the previous year, which was partly offset by a lower contribution from RCL Foods, largely driven by a weaker performance from the sugar business unit.

Remgro experienced strong cash flow generation at the centre, mainly due to a 34% increase in sustainable dividends received from investee companies, amounting to R2.428bn. This amount excludes the CIVH pre-implementation dividend of R2.66bn, which was received on completion of the CIVH-Vodacom transaction during December 2025.

Remgro said it had made progress on portfolio optimisation through unlocking key corporate actions.

“Remgro is pleased with the progress that has been achieved against its strategic priorities and believes that this discipline in execution is reflected in the improved performance from period to period and strong cash generation at the centre, both of which Remgro believes are key catalysts in driving value unlock for shareholders,” the group said.

It said recent developments relating to the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran add to an already complex operating environment that Remgro is carefully monitoring.

Remgro has direct exposure to the region through Mediclinic’s healthcare operations in the United Arab Emirates, the prospects of which are closely linked to the stability and prosperity of the region.

“More broadly, the impact of the conflict introduces risks to global asset prices, particularly those in a portfolio such as Remgro’s that is skewed towards emerging markets, through the threat of increasing inflation and the higher cost of capital.”