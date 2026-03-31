Datatec confident of 10% rise in full-year profit as demand grows

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International information and communications technology company Datatec expects profit to rise 10% as it experiences strong demand for its services.

The company said in a trading update for the year ended February that it built on the strong operational and financial performance reported for the first half and expects gross profit to be 10% higher at approximately $998m.

The group believes that gross profit offers a more accurate reflection of the underlying performance and growth of the business across periods.

An increasing proportion of software and services is accounted for on a net basis, which affects comparability of reported revenues with prior periods, it said.

Gross profit for its Westcon International division grew 13% year on year, while that of Logicalis International increased 8% and Logicalis Latin America by 1%.

“Westcon International continued to deliver a very strong financial performance during the second half of financial year 2026, while Logicalis International delivered an exceptional performance. Logicalis Latin America had a slight improvement in gross profit and its overall financial performance continued to improve compared to financial year 2025,” Datatec said.

Datatec has been on an acquisition spree, recently concluding its third deal this year.

Earlier this month it acquired NetworkedAssets, a specialist in software development, network automation and observability solutions, giving it a footprint in Poland.

This follows Datatec’s subsidiary Logicalis USA’s acquisition of 100% of Maple Woods Enterprises, a long-term security partner.

That acquisition came just days after Datatec expanded in the Balkans with the acquisition of Real Security, a value-added cybersecurity distributor headquartered in Maribor, Slovenia.

The group will release its full-year results on May 26.