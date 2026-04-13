Sirius’s rent roll rises as acquisitions pay off

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Sirius Real Estate has experienced strong organic growth, with more than a 6% increase in the group’s like-for-like rent roll for the year ended March.

The group, which owns and operates branded business and industrial parks in the UK and Germany, said on Monday it achieved an 18.4% year-on-year increase in rent roll and a 6.4% rise on a like-for-like basis. The increase was driven by a combination of continued successful asset acquisitions and strong demand for space at its business parks, both of which have contributed to solid organic growth.

This marks the 12th consecutive year of like-for-like rent roll growth in excess of 5%.

“The group expects to deliver full year results in line with market expectations,” it said.

“Over the past year, our focus on growth and asset management, as well as the quality and occupier appeal of our properties, has enabled us again to deliver a strong performance on behalf of our shareholders, despite the volatile market backdrop,” said CEO Andrew Coombs.

Germany reported a strong finish in leasing performance, with anticipated levels of move-outs in the first half more than offset by pricing gains on renewals and heightened occupier activity, particularly in the final quarter, Sirius said.

The company’s in-house asset management platform was able to capture rate growth and occupancy gains over the full year.

“In spite of the volatile geopolitical backdrop, we expect to see the increase in income convert into valuation growth in the German portfolio at the year end, supported by stable property yields,” it said.

In the UK, the group reported a solid performance throughout the financial year, but a delay in the chancellor’s autumn statement caused uncertainty. This resulted in a slower occupational market in the final three months of the calendar year 2025, with weaker customer confidence leading to deferred decision-making, it said.

However, 2026 started strongly, with occupier sales metrics suggesting some catch-up and mitigation of the third quarter’s weakness, nonetheless leading to “reasonable” like-for-like rent roll growth in the UK over the whole year.

“We expect to maintain property valuations in the UK and, overall, the group expects to announce a positive valuation movement at the group level at the period end,” it said.

The group completed 13 asset acquisitions, with a total investment value of €464m (R8.97bn) during the year.

Three of those assets, Bedford, Feldkirchen and Kiel, totalling about €155m (R2.99bn) in investment, have a significant defence component to their tenant base.

We believe this significant government funding will have a material effect on the demand for the types of industrial space that Sirius provides

These acquisitions fall in line with Sirius’s strategy of building a portfolio of defence-related properties in Germany and the UK and are complementary to its traditional business parks.

“Both countries have announced material increases in defence spend, with Germany in particular seeking to grow spend to 5% of GDP through committed fiscal stimulus amounting to about €400bn (R7.74-trillion). We believe this significant government funding will have a material effect on the demand for the types of industrial space that Sirius provides, with the urgency of the requirement making existing stock the only feasible option at scale,“ it said.

“Our balance sheet remains strong, and, having shown that the debt and equity markets will continue to support our strategy when we seek new capital, we invested €464m into primarily resilient, income-generating assets that also offer the opportunity to create value through our platform,“ Coombs said.

Sirius recently announced an enlarged €300m (R5.80bn) revolving credit facility, supported by existing and new banking partners.

In February, the group conducted a significantly oversubscribed £77m (R1.71bn) equity fundraise which was targeted at acquiring the asset in Kiel and one further defence-related asset, together totalling about €130m (R2.51bn).

The Kiel transaction has been completed, but it has withdrawn from the other transaction because the seller significantly increased their price expectations. However, the group has identified two alternative assets totalling about €30m (R580.6m), one of which is defence-related.

Sirius will release its full-year results on June 1.

Business Day