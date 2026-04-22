Quilter’s quarterly net inflows exceed £3bn for first time

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UK-based asset manager Quilter has reported a strong quarter, with record reported net inflows that brought group assets under management and administration (AuMA) to £141.9bn at the March quarter end.

Though record reported net inflows were largely offset by market movements due to geopolitical events around the end of the quarter, the recovery in markets in recent weeks has led to a meaningful uplift in AuMA from the end-March level, the group said on Wednesday.

Quilter reported core net inflows of £3.1bn in the first quarter, an increase of 35% compared with the previous year, representing 9% (annualised) of opening assets.

In its Affluent segment, the strength of the Quilter Platform proposition continues to be demonstrated by strong business volumes, it said. Quarterly net inflows of £2.86bn represented 11% (annualised) of opening AuMA.

Quilter’s channel gross and net inflows onto the Platform both increased by 22% year on year.

Independent financial adviser (IFA) channel gross inflows onto the Platform increased 22% year on year.

Its High Net Worth segment reported quarterly gross inflows of £944m, materially higher than the run rate of recent quarters.

“Our High Net Worth segment delivered much higher levels of new business in the first quarter compared to the recent quarterly run rate, which in turn contributed to higher levels of net inflows of £214m, around 80% higher than the corresponding period of 2025,“ CEO Steven Levin said.

Core business persistency levels remained stable year on year, he said.

Levin said the momentum in the first quarter of 2026, built on the group’s strong end to 2025.

“I am particularly delighted with the continued momentum demonstrated by our Platform, with net inflows 23% higher in the first quarter of 2026. Net inflows in each month exceeded the comparable period in 2025, and ahead of the tax year end in March, we delivered our highest ever monthly level of gross flows,” he said.

“This performance was further supported by the continued growth of our WealthSelect MPS, the largest in the market, which achieved AUM [assets under management] of £26bn by the end of March, an increase of 35% year on year,“ he added.

“Our High Net Worth segment delivered much higher levels of new business in the first quarter compared to the recent quarterly run rate, which in turn contributed to higher levels of net inflows of £214m, around 80% higher than the corresponding period of 2025.

“We are mindful of the current geopolitical uncertainty. Our advice-led philosophy is designed to support customers through all market conditions,” he said.

Levin added that the UK wealth market continues to offer meaningful long-term secular growth opportunities.

Business Day