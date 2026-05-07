Altron shares rise as it forecasts higher earnings

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Shares in Altron were up more than 3% in early trade on Thursday after the group advised shareholders that its full-year earnings will be higher.

Altron said HEPS for continuing operations for the year ended February, which strip out the effect of one-off financial events, are expected to be 31%-37% higher at 233c to 243c.

Continuing operations include Netstar, Altron FinTech, Altron HealthTech, Altron Digital Business, Altron Security, Altron Document Solutions, Altron Arrow and exclude Altron Nexus.

HEPS for group operations are expected to be 68%-74% higher at 225c to 233c.

The technology group had said in February that it expected its strong performance in the second half to date to continue for the full 2026 financial year.

Operational momentum in the first half provided a solid foundation, it said.

“The group’s performance is attributable to disciplined focus on execution of its strategy across all businesses and reflects the benefit of a robust and diversified portfolio, despite varying operating conditions,” it said in an update earlier this year.

Deliberate focus on deployment of capital into higher-margin, annuity-revenue growth opportunities continued in the second half, with further improvement in operating leverage.

At 10.13am on the JSE, Altron’s shares were up 3.3% at R22.99, giving it a market capitalisation of R9.5bn.