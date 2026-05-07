Datatec expects Westcon and Logicalis to boost earnings

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International ICT company Datatec expects its full-year earnings to rise more than 50%, led by strong performances from Westcon International and Logicalis International.

The group said on Thursday that HEPS for the year to end-February is expected to be between 38.5 US cents and 40.5c, 51%-58.8% higher than a year ago.

The group said Westcon International continued to deliver a very strong financial performance during the second half, while Logicalis International delivered an “exceptional performance”.

Logicalis Latin America had a slight improvement in gross profit and its overall financial performance continued to improve, it said.

Underlying EPS, which excludes impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, acquisition-related adjustments and one-off tax items affecting earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), among other things, is expected to be between 47c and 49c, or 31.7%-37.3% higher than the previous year.

Datatec has been on an acquisition spree, recently concluding its third deal this year.

In March, it acquired NetworkedAssets, a specialist in software development, network automation and observability solutions, giving it a footprint in Poland.

This follows Datatec’s subsidiary Logicalis USA’s acquisition of 100% of Maple Woods Enterprises, a long-term security partner.

That acquisition came days after Datatec expanded in the Balkans with the acquisition of Real Security, a value-added cybersecurity distributor headquartered in Maribor, Slovenia.

Datatec will release its earnings on May 26.