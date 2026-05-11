Egypt, international ops boost Vodacom’s earnings

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Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub said the group has delivered a strong start to its Vision 2030 strategy. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Vodacom has reported a more than 20% rise in earnings, boosted by strong results from Egypt, its international business and Safaricom, and as it added 26-million subscribers in the year to end-March 2026.

The group said on Monday it grew revenue by 10.1% to R167.7bn and by 12.2% on a normalised basis, which adjusts for foreign currency fluctuation, hyperinflation accounting and excludes the impact of M&A and disposal activities.

Financial services revenue increased 19.6% to R16.8bn and contributed 12.6% to group service revenue, which was up 10.6% in rand and 12.9% on a normalised basis.

The group delivered earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of R62.2bn, up 12.8%, and representing 14.2% normalised growth, ahead of its ebitda medium-term target.

CEO Shameel Joosub said the growth was supported by strong performances in Egypt, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Lesotho, alongside resilience in South Africa and Mozambique.

HEPS increased 22.9% to 1,053c. A final dividend of 405c was announced, taking the total dividend to 735c.

Joosub said the group has delivered a strong start to its Vision 2030 strategy.

“With headline earnings and free cash each growing by more than 20%, the benefits of our revenue and geographic diversification are apparent, even amid a complex and dynamic macroeconomic environment,” he said.

The strong commercial momentum has positioned Vodacom to upgrade its Vision 2030 customer aspirations and confirm its medium-term targets.

“Throughout [the 2026 financial year] and Vision 2030 strategy, our purpose — connecting people for a better future — remains a decisive driver of strategy and execution, shaping how we invest, scale and deliver sustainable impact across our markets."

During the year Vodacom completed two milestone transactions that strengthened its long-term growth profile and accelerated inclusive connectivity across its footprint.

In December, it agreed to acquire an additional 20% stake in Safaricom, which reinforced its commitment to the high-growth East African markets of Kenya and Ethiopia. The closing of this transaction is subject to an ongoing court process in Kenya.

Also in December, it finalised the acquisition of a strategic stake in South African fibre business Maziv, unlocking the opportunity to accelerate fibre deployment and expand access to high-quality connectivity, particularly in historically underserved communities.

During the year, Vodacom added 26-million customers across the group, more than double its annual Vision 2030 target of 10-million, taking its total customer base to 237.3-million across eight markets. It has decided to increase its Vision 2030 customer ambition to 275-million, “reflecting confidence that the growth opportunity remains far from fully realised”.

Diversification of its portfolio has paid off, with Egypt delivering local currency service revenue and ebitda growth of 36.2% and 44.5%, respectively, contributing 29.7% to group ebitda.

The international business delivered service revenue growth of 14.4% on a normalised basis, with double-digit local currency growth in Tanzania, the DRC and Lesotho. International business ebitda was up 27.8% in rand.

South Africa delivered service revenue growth of 2.1%, supported by an improving prepaid trend in the fourth quarter, strong data demand and continued growth in beyond mobile services.

Safaricom reported shilling service revenue growth of 11.5%, ebitda increased 27.9%, and net income rose 37.0%. Safaricom contributed R4.6bn to group operating profit, an increase of 38.3%.

Vodacom said it is encouraged by Ethiopia’s performance, with customer growth of 54.2% and losses narrowing as the business continues to scale.

Joosub said financial services remains a core pillar of the group’s growth strategy. Financial services customers increased by 17.4% to 103-million, including Safaricom, supported by growth across payments, insurance, savings, lending and merchant services.

“Reflecting the strength of this momentum and the scale of opportunity ahead, we have upgraded our Vision 2030 ambition for financial services customers to 130-million from 120-million previously.

“Our leadership in African fintech remains evident by the scale of transaction value we process, which reached $525.6bn in the year, up 16.6%,” he said.

The group invested R23.6bn in capital expenditure during the past financial year. Across the group, including Safaricom, it rolled out 3,041 new 4G and 6,160 new 5G sites, which support rising data demand. It added 18.8-million smartphones during the year, lifting smartphone penetration to 68.6%.

Joosub said the group’s fundamentals and risk management processes remain strong, though uncertainty is expected to persist from a macroeconomic perspective.

“The group’s resilience through a challenging macroeconomic period between [the 2022 and 2026 financial years] bears testament to these qualities. As energy costs continue to rise and diesel supply remains uncertain, we have mitigation measures in place and are actively managing these risks to minimise any potential disruptions,” he said.

“From a portfolio perspective, the completion of the Safaricom transaction and subsequent consolidation would represent a step change in Vodacom’s scale, diversification and growth profile. We are excited by this opportunity and, when the transaction completes, we intend to update our Vision 2030 ambitions to reflect the enhanced portfolio,” he said.