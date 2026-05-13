Dipula grows as acquisitions and occupancies improve

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dipula Properties has reported a solid first half, supported by growth through portfolio enhancing acquisitions, redevelopments and improved occupancy levels.

The group, which has a portfolio of retail, office, industrial and residential property assets throughout South Africa, most of which are in Gauteng, reported a 7% increase in contractual rental income to R603m for the six months ended February.

Revenue was up 7% at R811m and HEPS rose to 29.09c from 27.51c a year ago.

Distributable earnings were 20% higher at R310m, driven by acquisitions, organic growth within the existing portfolio, cost efficiencies and lower interest rates, it said on Wednesday.

The company declared an interim dividend of 27.5c per share.

The group’s portfolio, which is weighted towards retail and which accounts for 67% of rental income, is valued at R11.5bn. The portfolio comprises 155 properties with a total gross lettable area of 893,718m².

It concluded 83 new leases and renewed 151 in the period.

Property-related expenses rose by 5% to R318m, mainly related to escalations in municipal charges and utilities. The relatively lower increase in property-related expenses reflects the benefits of improved cost containment initiatives and savings related to renewable energy initiatives, it said.

Funding costs were 11% lower as a result of lower interest rates.

The group transferred R713m in acquisitions, including Protea Gardens, which it acquired for R478m.

“Management remains encouraged by the buoyant environment and will continue to assess opportunities that are strategically aligned with Dipula’s portfolio objectives,” it said.

It spent R56m on refurbishments and redevelopments, funded by available cash resources, new debt facilities and proceeds from asset disposals. It disposed of 12 non-core properties for R130m.

The group’s vacancy levels were stable at 7%, improving from 8.5% at the end of the previous financial year, driven by stronger letting activity in the retail and industrial sectors, while office vacancies remained broadly unchanged.

“The stability in office vacancy levels reflects a gradually stabilising, and in some areas improving, office market environment,” the group said.

The tenant retention rate at the end of the period was 90% compared with 79% before.

Dipula is cautiously optimistic about the outlook for the property sector, underpinned by improved access to capital, moderate inflation and expectations of a broadly stable interest rate environment.

“While geopolitical tensions in the Middle East may temper positive market momentum, potentially constraining consumer demand and placing near-term pressure on valuations and rental growth, the portfolio is well positioned to navigate these challenges through disciplined asset management, the strategic disposal of non-core assets, and targeted investment in core defensive sectors,” it said.

Distributable income per share for the full financial year is projected to be between 7% and 8%.