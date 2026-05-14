Equites’ portfolio is set to drive 2027 surge

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Equites Property Fund has grown distribution per share by 5.3% as the South African portfolio benefited from high occupancy, positive rental growth and strong tenant demand.

On Thursday, the group reported a distribution per share of 141.01c for the year ended February, up from 133.92c a year ago, supported by like-for-like rental growth, contributions from completed developments and ongoing optimisation of the cost of funding.

For the 2027 financial year, Equites is forecasting distribution per share of 147.7c to 150.5c, implying growth of 5%-7%.

Gross property revenue, including discontinued operations, was 20.1% lower at R3.4bn, but distributable earnings were 9.3% higher at R1.2bn.

HEPS declined 14.3% to 107.3c.

The group’s loan-to-value (LTV) of 35.1% reflects a well-capitalised and flexible balance sheet, it said. Healthy valuation uplifts across its South African portfolio were supported by strong market fundamentals.

The group said it has a strong liquidity position, providing capacity to fund its near-term development pipeline.

The South African portfolio remained the primary driver of performance, and the group continued to execute on its strategic priorities, including the rationalisation of its UK portfolio and the redeployment of capital into South African opportunities which offer superior long-term growth prospects, it said.

“This strategy is expected to enhance earnings quality and improve capital efficiency over time. As a consequence, the entire UK income-producing portfolio was disclosed as held-for-sale at February 2026 and the Aviva portfolio has subsequently been disposed of for £200.5m," it said.

Business Day reported on Wednesday that Equites sold a portfolio of five distribution centres in the UK and plans to invest the proceeds into its higher-yielding South African development pipeline.

The specialist logistics property developer sold the distribution centres to a fund managed by ICG Real Estate, part of London Stock Exchange-listed asset manager ICG Plc, at a property portfolio value of £200.5m (R4.46bn), equating to a transaction yield of 5.5%.

The properties are located in Coventry, Reading, Burgess Hill, Barnsley and Glasshoughton, Wakefield.

“This transaction marks a decisive step in Equites’ capital recycling strategy, releasing approximately £95.5m (R2.13bn) of net cash proceeds to be redeployed from a mature UK portfolio into the higher-yielding South African development pipeline over time,“ the group said.

The transaction strengthens Equites’ balance sheet by reducing the loan-to-value ratio and enhances the growth profile of distributable earnings over the long term, it said.

The group’s earnings outlook is well supported by the South Africa portfolio, which continues to provide a strong and stable base for growth through its long weighted average lease expiry (Wale) and contractual lease escalations.

“The outlook is further underpinned by Equites’ long-dated, low-risk portfolio, which provides a resilient earnings base,” it said.