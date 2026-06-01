Earnings

WATCH | Sirius lifts dividend for 25th consecutive time

Business Day TV spoke to Andrew Coombs, CEO of Sirius Real Estate

Business Business

Business Day TV

Sirius Real Estate CEO Andrew Coombs. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Sirius Real Estate CEO Andrew Coombs. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Sirius Real Estate has increased its dividend for a 25th consecutive distribution, supported by continued rental growth and strong occupier demand across its German and UK portfolios. The group reported an 8.4% increase in funds from operations and says trading remains in line with expectations. Business Day TV spoke to Sirius Real Estate CEO Andrew Coombs for more insight.

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