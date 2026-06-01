Sirius Real Estate has increased its dividend for a 25th consecutive distribution, supported by continued rental growth and strong occupier demand across its German and UK portfolios. The group reported an 8.4% increase in funds from operations and says trading remains in line with expectations. Business Day TV spoke to Sirius Real Estate CEO Andrew Coombs for more insight.
WATCH | Sirius lifts dividend for 25th consecutive time
Business Day TV spoke to Andrew Coombs, CEO of Sirius Real Estate
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