Omnia rewards shareholders with special dividend

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Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy says the group has delivered a strong performance on its annual earnings. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Omnia has grown annual earnings by more than a fifth, with both its agriculture and mining businesses contributing robust earnings and solid cash generation, and has rewarded shareholders with a special dividend.

The fertiliser and explosives group said on Monday that revenue for the year ended March increased 6% to R24.2bn, while operating profit increased 28% to R2.17bn.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 21% to R2.77bn, with headline earnings per share rising to 849c from 704c before.

The board declared a total dividend of 750c per share for the year, which includes an ordinary dividend of 470c and a special dividend of 280c, returning R1.2bn to shareholders.

“This is supported by the group’s strong financial position and quality earnings, consistent free cash flow generation and disciplined capital allocation,” it said.

Since its turnaround in 2020 the group has returned R6.8bn to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases.

Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy said the group delivered a strong performance, demonstrating disciplined execution in a complex operating environment.

“This was driven by strong volume and margin growth, supported by the strengthening competitiveness of our core businesses, with both agriculture and mining contributing robust earnings, margins and cash generation. This resulted in a total distribution of R1.2bn to shareholders.”

The mining segment’s revenue increased 8% to R9.8bn and operating profit increased 1% to R1.14bn, supported by volume growth across Sadc and West Africa, new contract wins and increased contribution from BME Metallurgy.

Agriculture performed strongly, with revenue increasing 13% to R13.05bn and operating profit up 28% to R1.25bn, driven by sales growth in South Africa and a strong recovery in rest of Africa following the implementation of operating model changes.

The chemicals unit saw a 38% decline in revenue, but operating profit increased more than 100% to R4m as the segment continued to execute its strategy to streamline the business, release capital and sustainably improve financial performance.

The rationalisation of unprofitable product lines was completed and associated sites closed.

“Omnia’s integrated manufacturing and supply chain capabilities remained a key competitive advantage during the year, with security of supply to customers maintained despite an increasingly volatile environment and extended supplier disruption,” it said.

Cash generated from operations was driven by strong underlying operational performance and disciplined working capital management. This resulted in the group maintaining a solid net cash balance of R1.7bn.

“Looking ahead, we are well positioned to accelerate growth across our core markets, supported by favourable structural demand in both the agricultural and mining sectors,” said Gobalsamy.

He said Omnia’s strategic priorities include scaling its international business, deploying capital with discipline, and driving superior returns through customer-led innovation, resilient supply chains and high-performance manufacturing.

“At the same time, we remain committed to operating as a safe and responsible business, advancing food security, supporting economic development, and promoting the responsible use of resources,” he said.

Business Day