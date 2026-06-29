SA’s Takealot swings to first full-year profit as revenue tops $1bn

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Takealot says strong order growth and expanding logistics operations helped lift the group to its first full-year adjusted operating profit. Picture: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

South Africa’s Takealot Group reported its first full-year adjusted operating profit on Monday, as strong order growth and gains in its logistics arm helped the country’s biggest e-commerce firm deliver $bn (R16.41bn) in annual revenue.

Technology investor Naspers said the Takealot Group delivered adjusted earnings before interest and tax, (aEBIT) of $11m (R180.4m) for the year to March 31, marking its first year of aEBIT profitability from a loss of $13m (R213.2m) a year earlier.

Group revenue rose 19% to $1bn, “defending its market leadership”, it said.

Takealot.com, the group’s general merchandise e-commerce platform and Amazon’s direct competitor, saw its gross merchandise value increase by 15%, with revenue climbing 19% to $906m (R14.86bn) and order volumes up by 18%.

Takealot.com delivered aBIT profit of $7m (R114.8m).

The group’s on-demand platform, Mr D, which serves restaurants, groceries and other shops grew, revenue by 11% to $138m (R2.26bn), delivering a stable aEBIT of $4m (R65.6m).

Takealot Fulfilment Solutions, the group’s newest infrastructure business to monetise logistics for external customers, recorded 93.5% year-on-year revenue growth.