SA’s Takealot swings to first full-year profit as revenue tops $1bn

South Africa’s Takealot Group reported its first full-year adjusted operating profit on Monday, as strong order growth and gains in its logistics arm helped the country’s biggest e-commerce firm deliver $bn (R16.41bn) in annual revenue.
Technology investor Naspers said the Takealot Group delivered adjusted earnings before interest and tax, (aEBIT) of $11m (R180.4m) for the year to March 31, marking its first year of aEBIT profitability from a loss of $13m (R213.2m) a year earlier.
Group revenue rose 19% to $1bn, “defending its market leadership”, it said.
Takealot.com, the group’s general merchandise e-commerce platform and Amazon’s direct competitor, saw its gross merchandise value increase by 15%, with revenue climbing 19% to $906m (R14.86bn) and order volumes up by 18%.
Takealot.com delivered aBIT profit of $7m (R114.8m).
The group’s on-demand platform, Mr D, which serves restaurants, groceries and other shops grew, revenue by 11% to $138m (R2.26bn), delivering a stable aEBIT of $4m (R65.6m).
Takealot Fulfilment Solutions, the group’s newest infrastructure business to monetise logistics for external customers, recorded 93.5% year-on-year revenue growth.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.