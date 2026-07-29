Glencore shares jump 4% on surging copper production

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Glencore operates two copper and cobalt mining complexes in DRC. File picture:

Resources group Glencore’s share price rose more than 4% in early trade on the JSE on Wednesday after the group reported a 15% rise in copper production for the first half.

Glencore said in a report for the six months ended June that own-sourced copper production of 397,000 tonnes was 15% higher than a year ago.

The increase reflected stronger contributions across the group’s portfolio, primarily due to increased mining rates and improved grades at African Copper and higher grades at Antamina in Peru. This was partly offset by the planned closure of the Mount Isa copper mine in Queensland, Australia in July 2025, it said.

The company operates two copper and cobalt mining complexes in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): Kamoto Copper Company and Mutanda Mining.

CEO Gary Nagle said the group’s key assets largely performed in line with expectations and previously communicated guidance in the first half.

Own-sourced production volumes were higher in zinc, nickel, gold, steelmaking coal and energy coal, he said.

“Full year 2026 production guidance for copper, zinc and nickel remains unchanged, while the mid-points of energy and steelmaking coal guidance are up by 1-million tonnes and down by 1-million tonnes, respectively,” he added.

The group is maintaining its original copper and zinc guidance, despite completion of the Kidd mine sale at the beginning of June, with its corresponding rest-of-year loss of about 20 kilotonnes and 11 kilotonnes of zinc and copper, respectively.

The group expects to report a strong half-year for its marketing unit, with adjusted earning before interest and tax (ebit) of about $3.3bn.

Reported volumes include:

Own-sourced cobalt production of 10,200 tonnes was 46% below a year ago, mainly due to the DRC government’s ongoing cobalt export quota regime.

Own-sourced zinc production of 365,600 tonnes was 21% lower than a year ago, mainly reflecting Queensland’s Lady Loretta’s end-of-mine life in late 2025 and lower zinc grades at Antamina. The decrease also reflects the disposal of the Kidd mine in Canada in June.

Own-sourced nickel production of 35,800 tonnes was broadly in line with the first half of 2025, Glencore said.

Steelmaking coal production of 13.5-million tonnes was 14% lower than a year ago due to lower throughput and yields, which are expected to normalise in the second half.

Energy coal production of 47.4-million tonnes was down 2% from a year ago due to the voluntary production curtailment implemented at Cerrejón in Colombia from the second quarter of 2025 in response to market conditions.

The group has left its full-year production guidance largely unchanged.

At 9.50am on the JSE, Glencore’s share price was up 4.18% at R117.39.

Business Day