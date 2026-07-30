Velo pouches rescue BAT’s profits as people snuff out cigarettes

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British American Tobacco has been grappling with a decline in demand for traditional cigarettes. Picture:

British American Tobacco (BAT) on Thursday lifted its annual earnings growth forecast as surging demand for its Velo nicotine pouches and a strong US performance offset a sharp decline in Asia.

The maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share growth towards the middle of its 5%-8% medium-term guidance range, a step up from its earlier guidance of the lower end of that range.

It maintained its guidance for revenue and adjusted operating profit growth at the lower end of their respective 3-5% and 4-6% ranges, a move that had disappointed investors in June.

BAT has been grappling with a decline in demand for traditional cigarettes and has poured investment into smoking alternatives to boost profits.

It also undertook a sweeping AI-driven overhaul last month under which it plans to cut about 5,500 jobs and shift roughly 3,500 roles to third parties, including consultancy Accenture, in a restructuring that excludes the US, its biggest market.

BAT is also expected to benefit from a US FDA move that now allows the sale of some unlicensed vapes, which the company has said opens up a market worth as much as £7bn (R156bn).

Its new categories revenue — spanning vapour, heated products and modern oral — accelerated to 18% growth at constant currencies, with modern oral volume share in its top markets rising 8.4 percentage points to 39.2%.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 164 pence per share for the six months ended June, a 7.9% rise from a year ago, and above a company-compiled consensus of 158.5p.

Reuters