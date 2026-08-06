Quilter grows AUM 11% amid record flows

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UK-based asset manager Quilter has grown assets under management by 11% amid record flows in the first half as markets remained positive and it gained market share.

The group on Thursday reported record core net flows of £6bn for the six months ended June, an increase of 32%, while adjusted pre-tax profit rose 12% to £112m.

Total assets under management and administration increased by 11% to £157.4bn, reflecting reported net inflows of £5.8bn and positive markets, said the group, which was previously the UK wealth management arm of Old Mutual before demerging and rebranding in 2018.

CEO Steven Levin said the group’s strong momentum continued in the first half as it delivered good profit growth and sustained excellent flows notwithstanding geopolitical uncertainty.

“Our business continues to outperform our market peers, with greater absolute inflows and higher growth as a percentage of opening assets. This clearly demonstrates the strength of our dual-distribution model and the progress we have made against our strategic priorities,” he said.

Platform AUM increased by 13% to £117.9bn since the end of December 2025 and net inflows of £5.4bn increased 28% on the first half of 2025 and represented 10% (annualised) of opening AuA.

We enter the second half with strong momentum, having delivered continued strong growth in flows, profit and earnings in the first six months of the year — Steven Levin, Quilter CEO

Total assets under management by WealthSelect, the UK’s largest managed portfolio service, rose 15% to £29.3bn.

The group’s discretionary portfolios in Quilter Cheviot delivered net inflows of £522m, up 13%, representing 3% (annualised) of opening assets.

Revenues grew by 12% to £379m, reflecting strong growth in management fee revenue partially offset by lower investment revenue generated on shareholder funds.

The group declared an interim dividend of 2.1p per share, representing an increase of 5%.

By the end of July, the group had completed £68.4m of its planned £100m share buyback programme, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

“We enter the second half with strong momentum, having delivered continued strong growth in flows, profit and earnings in the first six months of the year,” said Levin.

“Our strategy is working. We are benefiting from structural growth in the UK wealth market, broadening our distribution reach and investing in the capabilities that will support future efficiency and operating leverage.”

The group said assuming normal markets and reflecting the revenue benefit from first half net flow momentum and current market levels, it anticipates second half adjusted profit to be “around a mid-single digit percentage above the first half level”.

Business Day