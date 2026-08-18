Copper shines for BHP as it pays highest dividend in four years

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In Australia BHP continues to advance its copper growth plans, building on record operational and financial performance at Copper SA. Picture:

Higher copper, iron ore and steelmaking coal prices have boosted BHP’s full-year profits, allowing the resources group to cut debt and pay the largest dividend in four years.

The Melbourne-based group on Tuesday reported a 27% increase in underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), a measure that excludes one-off or exceptional items, to $33bn, with copper contributing more than half to the total in the year to end-June.

This was the first year most of the goup’s underlying ebitda was generated from copper, it said.

Underlying attributable profit was 30% higher at $13.2bn and EPS rose to 260c from 200.2c a year ago.

CEO Brandon Craig said it had been a strong year for the group, which delivered record iron ore production and shipments at Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO), about 2-million tonnes of copper for a second consecutive year, and a stronger result in coal.

“We met or beat guidance across much of the portfolio and achieved industry-leading cost positions. This reliability, together with strong prices, drove a big lift in earnings, with underlying ebitda increasing to $33bn,” he said.

As a result of this, alongside unlocking capital from undervalued assets and investing in growth, net debt fell to below $9bn from almost $13bn a year ago. The group returned cash to shareholders through a final dividend of 99c per share, the largest in four years.

The total dividend of 172c per share was 56% higher than a year ago.

“Copper is the engine driving BHP’s growth. For the first time, copper contributed more than half our underlying ebitda and generated significant free cash flow, which means our copper growth is self-funding.

“We have a well-defined project pipeline across Chile, Australia and Argentina that can potentially lift copper production by around 40% by FY35,” Craig said.

BHP has big plans for copper and at Escondida in Chile it has approved $500m in pre-commitment funding for a new concentrator ahead of a final investment decision in the 2027/26 financial calendar year. In Australia, it continues to advance its copper growth plans, building on record operational and financial performance at Copper SA.

“We are also growing through partnerships, from Resolution in Arizona to Vicuña on the Argentina-Chile border, while maintaining exposure to future opportunities through our investment in Faraday Copper and a memorandum of understanding with Sierra Gorda SCM,” he said.

In iron ore, the group has announced plans for Ministers North, a new mine in the Pilbara in Western Australia.

“The project will help sustain WAIO production above 305-million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) and further strengthen one of the most competitive businesses in the global mining industry,” Craig said.

Beyond copper and iron ore, stage 1 of the group’s Jansen potash project in Canada is 84% complete and on track for first production in mid-2027.

Jansen is expected to operate for more than 60 years and establish BHP in a new commodity that is essential to food security.

“Demand for what we mine is building. Copper demand alone is set to grow from about 34Mtpa today to more than 50Mtpa by 2050,” he said.

“BHP is well set for what comes next. We have significant opportunity to further lift performance across our assets and a clear pathway for growth,” Craig said.

Business Day