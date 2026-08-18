South African operations boost Absa’s earnings

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Absa Group has grown headline earnings by 8% in the first half as a strong performance from its South African operations offset lower earnings from its Africa Regions operations.

The group, which has over 13.4-million customers, said on Tuesday that headline earnings for the six months to end-June rose 8% to R12.8bn, or 1,545.4c per share.

Revenue was up 4% to R58.8bn as net interest income rose 3% to R37.4bn and non-interest income increased 6% to R21.4bn.

Net loans and advances grew 6%, while deposits and debt funding rose 8%.

Credit impairment charges declined 1% to R7.1bn, producing a 0.94% credit loss ratio from 1.0% a year ago.

On a geographic basis, South African headline earnings increased 17% to R9.2bn, while Africa Regions declined 10% to R3.6bn.

Africa Regions, which includes Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia, contributed 30% of group revenue and 28% of headline earnings, Absa said.

Return on equity (RoE) improved to 15.0% from 14.8% and an interim dividend of 850c per share was declared, an increase of 8% from a year ago.

In terms of divisional headline earnings, Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) rose 1% to R6.2bn, Personal and Private Banking (PPB) increased 12% to R4.1bn and Business Banking (BB) grew 5% to R2.7bn.

The group said while the outlook for the global economy remains particularly uncertain, it expects South Africa’s economy to grow by 1.5% this year, up slightly from 2025’s 1.1%.

It said in its central scenario, events in the Middle East do not prevent energy prices from retreating significantly from the crisis highs, even if they remain somewhat elevated as compared to pre-conflict levels.

It added that El Niño may present a challenge to parts of South Africa’s agricultural sector from late 2026, but record crop surpluses in recent growing seasons should help contain food price inflation.

While the near-term outlook for interest rates is difficult to predict, Absa expects rates to remain unchanged into early 2027, noting that in the alternative case of a small further rise in rates, the economic outlook would not be significantly altered.

“The outlook for our presence economies remains constructive despite the uncertain global backdrop and we project weighted real GDP growth in 2026 of 5.1%, just slightly ahead of last year’s 5.0%,” it said.

Absa is expecting a notable improvement in Botswana growth as the diamond sector is rebounding strongly, but is worried about Mozambique, where fiscal and debt sustainability concerns are severe.

It expects commodity-producing markets to continue to benefit from elevated prices, while most commodity-importing countries still enjoy low inflation and lending rates that are likely to underpin economic activity.

“Other key drivers of growth are ongoing infrastructure investment, multilateral support and ongoing reforms,” it said.

Downside risks pertaining to the fallout from the Middle East crisis remain significant, along with potential adverse weather conditions, it warned.

Based on these assumptions, and excluding further major unforeseen political, macroeconomic, or regulatory developments, Absa’s guidance for 2026 is for low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth.

“We expect high-single-digit growth in customer loans and mid- to high-single-digit growth in customer deposits. The group’s credit loss ratio is expected to be similar to 2025 and in the middle of our through-the-cycle target range of 75-100 basis points.”

It expects RoE of about 15% and to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 55% for 2026.

Business Day