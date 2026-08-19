Gold price surge and careful cost control lift DRDGold’s earnings

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DRDGold’s annual earnings have almost doubled thanks to a 40% rise in the gold price and strong performances from Ergo Mining and Far West Gold Recoveries (FWGR) operations.

On Wednesday the group reported an 83% rise in operating profit for the year ended June to R6.45bn, which it said “could not have come at a better time” considering the intensive capital reinvestment programme that it is undertaking.

“Because of this, we were able to fund all capex from operational cash flows, without having to draw from the debt facilities we put in place at the commencement of this capital investment programme, and without suspending dividends,” it said.

The group has embarked on its Vision 2028 strategy, a four-year, R10bn capital investment to lift combined throughput at Ergo and FWGR from 2.15-million to 3-million tonnes a month, and to raise annual gold production towards about six tonnes by 2028.

“We are now a little over halfway through the programme, with just over R5bn spent to date, the bulk of it on the DP2 plant expansion and Regional Tailings Storage Facility at FWGR, and, in the current financial year, on the Daggafontein tailings storage facility at Ergo,” it said.

Group gold production, at 155,577oz, exceeded the upper end of guidance by more than 5,500oz. This, combined with disciplined cost control and continued strength in the gold price, generated robust cash flows and an excellent financial performance, in what it described as “a standout year”.

Financially we will continue to apply diligence in terms of cost management while enjoying what upside the average gold price we receive delivers — Niël Pretorius, DRDGold CEO

Headline earnings were up 89% to R4.25bn, or 491.9c per share. A final dividend of 120c per share was declared.

CEO Niël Pretorius said the group expects to maintain an “acceptable level of stability” in its operating performance at both group and operations levels in the 2027 financial year.

“Financially we will continue to apply diligence in terms of cost management while enjoying what upside the average gold price we receive delivers,” he said.

“Vision 2028 will continue to need our focus and application for financial year 2027, a pivotal year in which several major components of the programme are expected to move from construction to commissioning.”

The group is excited about the potential of the up-flow reactor that is being constructed at FWGR, after very promising test work, he said, adding that though it is early days, the group has begun its search for tailings retreatment partners on two continents — Africa and South America — for the recovery of both gold and copper.

Its 2027 guidance is for gold production of between 160,000oz and 170,000oz at a cash operating cost of about R1,099,000/kg and all-in sustaining costs of about R1,230,000/kg.

It plans to spend about R3bn in total capital investment in the year ahead.

Business Day