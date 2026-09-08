Libstar upbeat about second half as trading improves

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Food producer Libstar’s first-half earnings, by its own admission, fell short of its expectations, but it has seen an improved performance in the opening months of the second half.

The group on Tuesday reported a 0.7% rise in revenue from continuing operations for the six months ended June of R5.8bn, while normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was down 4.3% to R453.2m.

Normalised operating profit declined almost 11% to R273m. Normalised headline earnings per share declined 2.4% to 24.2c.

The group considers normalised HEPS from continuing operations, which exclude non-recurring, non-trading and non-cash items, to be the indication of its true operating performance.

During the first half, Libstar made substantial progress against its strategic priorities. Core categories delivered resilient performances, while historically underperforming sub-categories, including baking and snacking, showed encouraging improvement, it said.

“Against this backdrop, earnings for the period fell short of expectations, with the operational underperformance concentrated predominantly in the Dickon Hall Foods division and dry condiments sub-category,” it noted.

This combination of muted revenue growth and ongoing cost inflation created a difficult operating backdrop and reinforced the importance of Libstar’s strategy of channel diversification, category leadership, operational simplification and pricing discipline — Libstar

Subsequent to the reporting period, the Montagu Foods site integration was completed broadly in line with plan, the Cape Herb & Spice consolidation project continued to progress according to schedule, and LibStar further strengthened its balance sheet by disposing of its Phesantekraal property in the Western Cape.

Libstar — whose brands include Lancewood, Denny Mushrooms, Goldcrest and Cape Herb & Spice — said the results were achieved against the backdrop of a severely constrained consumer environment.

Industry data showed a continued slowdown in food (excluding staples) value growth, with annual growth rates decelerating materially over the period as consumers remained under pressure, it said.

Low levels of food inflation, and deflation in certain categories, suppressed sales value growth across the sector, while manufacturers continued to contend with higher packaging, logistics and distribution costs.

“This combination of muted revenue growth and ongoing cost inflation created a difficult operating backdrop and reinforced the importance of Libstar’s strategy of channel diversification, category leadership, operational simplification and pricing discipline,” it said.

In its ambient products category, performance was impacted by softer consumer demand, lower export activity and disruptions and cost under-recoveries associated with the integration of Dickon Hall Foods into Montagu Foods.

In wet condiments, revenue declined in line with the anticipated reduction in industrial and contract manufacturing volumes after the loss of a contract within Dickon Hall Foods.

Select products delivered an improved performance, supported by a recovery in the snacking sub-category and continued growth in the food service channel.

In dry condiments, continued double-digit revenue growth of the Cape Herb & Spice brand was offset by lower private label exports, particularly into Japan and Australia, and the impact of a stronger rand on export competitiveness and profitability.

Baking delivered an improved performance amid continued growth in the food service channel and resilient customer demand across its core product offering.

While the disruptive effects of the Dickon Hall Foods integration into Montagu Foods and intensified export market pressures weighed on earnings during the period, the strategic rationale, expected benefits and return profiles of these projects remain firmly intact — Libstar

Perishable products delivered a strong performance despite the challenging consumer environment, with improvements in revenue, gross profit margin and earnings.

The dairy sub-category was the principal driver of growth during the period, benefiting from improved product mix, manufacturing efficiencies and continued investment in higher-growth, higher-margin categories including hard cheese, soft cheese and yoghurt, it said.

Value-added meats navigated chicken capacity constraints and beef capacity under utilisation to deliver a resilient performance. The category remains structurally under pressure from these challenges, necessitating a detailed manufacturing capacity review which is due to be completed in the second half, Libstar said.

It said the first half reflects a period in which it continued to build on the benefits of the portfolio simplification initiatives executed over recent years, while accelerating the implementation of major capital projects and applying disciplined focus to improving historically underperforming sub-categories.

“While the disruptive effects of the Dickon Hall Foods integration into Montagu Foods and intensified export market pressures weighed on earnings during the period, the strategic rationale, expected benefits and return profiles of these projects remain firmly intact.

“Post-period trading has improved relative to the growth achieved in the first half, and while supported by additional trading days, provides encouraging evidence of improving trading momentum.

“While this is encouraging, the group remains cautious regarding the near-term consumer outlook, given continued pressure on household disposable income, subdued category inflation, intense competitive activity and ongoing cost pressures, particularly across packaging and distribution.”

It said it will remain focused on growing market share through value-led offerings, private label growth, innovation and disciplined pricing.

Business Day