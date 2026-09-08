Super Group’s Dealership unit continues to power growth

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Super Group has reported higher full-year earnings, supported by continued demand in its industrial and consumer-focused supply chain operations and a solid performance from Fleet Solutions.

The group said on Tuesday that revenue from continuing operations for the year to end-June increased by 6.2% to R45.83bn. The increase was driven by solid growth in the Supply Chain and Dealership operations, together with the inclusion of four months’ revenue from the newly acquired DIG operations, it said.

Revenue contributions from the Supply Chain, Dealerships and Fleet Solutions divisions were 44.7%, 51.8% and 3.5%, respectively.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased 15.5% to R4.16bn, while operating profit rose 26.6% to R2.37bn.

Operating profit contribution for the Supply Chain division was 55%, with Dealerships and Fleet Solutions generating 26.6% and 18.4%, respectively.

It said the Spain-based distribution business Ader delivered a stellar turnaround, with strong demand across its home delivery, commercial and logistics segments.

Profit before tax was up by 33.5% to R1.77bn.

HEPS for continuing operations increased 36.0% to 334.6c, but HEPS for total operations was down 31.3% to 306.6c, mainly due to the profits on the sale of SG Fleet in April 2025 having been included in the results of the prior year.

Super Group declared a final dividend of 55c per share. In the current year, earnings from the total operations were affected by the impairment of AMCO’s carrying value by R554.7m, it said.

The Dealerships division performed well, and in South Africa, new vehicle volumes outperformed the Naamsa dealer market, while continued demand for Asian brands supported the addition of 11 new dealerships during the year.

The group represents most major vehicle brands, with an extensive South African network of dealerships offering finance, insurance and vehicle servicing. Its Asian brands include Chery, Geely, GWM, Lepas, Omoda, Jaecoo, Mahindra and Tata.

In the UK, the Dealerships performance improved substantially, with new vehicle sales significantly outperforming growth in the national passenger vehicle market.

Chinese brands accounted for 24.9% of its total new vehicle sales, up from 15.7% in the prior year.

Super Group had resolved to dispose of its 78.82% interest in AMCO and in June, it received an offer for its interest in the business and the share sale agreement is being finalised.

Capital expenditure during the year primarily related to vehicles, warehouses and dealership properties. Net maintenance capex amounted to R877.2m and expansionary capex was R1.17bn.

The group said it is well positioned to deliver improved earnings in the forthcoming financial year, despite continued challenging trading conditions across Southern Africa and Europe.

“The Consumer Supply Chain and Fleet Lease businesses are expected to perform strongly, supported by the onboarding of new customers and the expansion of service offerings,” it said.

The South African Dealership operations are expected to sustain their strong performance, with revenue growth driven by the continued expansion of the group’s portfolio of emerging brands. In the UK, the benefits of the rationalisation of the Dealership operations and cost base are expected to continue supporting improved earnings performance.

“Super Group remains focused on capitalising on high-growth organic and strategic opportunities while responding effectively to macroeconomic volatility.”

It will continue to build scalable, high-performing operations across all three divisions, it said.

Business Day