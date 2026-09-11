Life Healthcare on track to deliver guidance after better second half

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After weathering a tough first half, Life Healthcare says it delivered an improved operational and financial performance in the second half. File picture:

After weathering a tough first half, Life Healthcare says it delivered an improved operational and financial performance in the second half.

The health-care group said in a voluntary trading update for the 11 months ended August that while the first half had been characterised by funder-related pressures which impacted the acute hospital activity, the second half was underpinned by stronger facility use and growth in complementary services.

The group also benefited from continued execution of margin enhancement initiatives.

The group remains on track to deliver the revised 2026 financial year guidance communicated at the interim results in May, it said.

Paid patient days (PPDs) in the second half grew by 0.8%, which resulted in PPDs growth of 0.2% for the 11 months.

Acute hospital activity remained broadly stable with complementary services delivering PPD growth of 3.2%, it said.

Importantly, ebitda growth and margin expansion have been achieved despite subdued revenue growth, reflecting an improved quality of earnings — Life Healthcare

Weighted average occupancy improved to 69.5% during the review period, exceeding the group’s revised full-year occupancy guidance of 68%.

It said revenue growth of about 1.7% remained constrained due to the lingering impact of funder-related disruptions experienced earlier in the year as well as a negative case mix impact.

Normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) for the 11 months increased by about 5.7%, reflecting progress against the group’s multiyear cost saving programme and ongoing operational efficiencies, it said.

This translated into an improvement in the Southern Africa normalised ebitda margin by about 60 basis points compared with the previous review period.

“Importantly, ebitda growth and margin expansion have been achieved despite subdued revenue growth, reflecting an improved quality of earnings,” it said.

The group remains focused on executing its grow, drive and optimise strategy, with continued emphasis on improving asset use, advancing portfolio optimisation initiatives and delivering sustainable earnings growth and returns for shareholders, it added.

Life Healthcare’s strategy was supported by the net recruitment of 120 specialist doctors in the past 11 months

It remains on track to deliver against its FY2026 strategic commitments, including:

the construction of the 140-bed Life Paarl Valley Hospital;

completion of capacity expansion projects at existing acute facilities; and

continued growth of its complementary lines of business.

The new 140-bed Life Paarl Valley Hospital is expected to open in the 2027 financial year.

Life Healthcare’s strategy was supported by the net recruitment of 120 specialist doctors in the past 11 months.

At the halfway stage the group reported revenue growth of 2.4% to R12.4bn and an 8.4% rise in normalised earnings per share to 53.1c. It declared an interim dividend of 23c per share, an increase of 9.5% year-on-year.

When it reported its first-half earnings, the group said it expected to add 87 acute hospital beds, 64 acute rehabilitation beds, a cathlab and a vascular lab in the year ending September. It also said it would continue to grow its diagnostics business, opening three PET-CT sites over the course of the year.

It said it would continue to drive occupancies to 68%, with PPD growth expected to be relatively flat. Revenue growth for the full year was expected to be about 2%.

It expected to recruit about 140 new specialists during the current financial year.

Business Day