Remgro’s earnings expected to rise by more than a third

Johann Rupert’s holding company, Remgro, expects its earnings to rise by more than a third as its main investee companies delivered stronger operational performances.
Remgro said in a statement on Friday that HEPS for the year ended June are expected to rise between 37% and 47% to between R19.30 and R20.71.
The company said that in addition to stronger operational performances across its key investments, it also benefited from material one-off items at certain investee companies which contributed to the growth in headline earnings.
Adjusting for these material once-off items, headline earnings is expected to increase by between 24% and 34%, it added.
The group will release its full-year results on September 21.
In April Remgro sold its remaining 39.6-million shares in banking group FirstRand for R3.59bn through on-market transactions. This followed the sale of nearly 52-million shares for about R4.88bn earlier this year.
Remgro, which has a market valuation of R102bn, has investments in Mediclinic, Heineken, RCL Foods, Rainbow Chicken, Outsurance, TotalEnergies and eMedia, among others.
In March the group boosted its interim dividend by 80% after its core portfolio performed strongly in the first half.
Its headline earnings for the six months to end-December increased by 38.8% to R5.175bn. HEPS was up by 38.5% to 931c and Remgro declared an interim dividend of 173c per share, 80.2% higher than a year ago.
For the year to date, Remgro’s share price is up more than 7%.
Business Day
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